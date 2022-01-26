Janet Jackson On MJ’s Alleged Verbal Abuse: “It Would Hurt”

The Jacksons are American royalty. As with any iconic family, many of its relationships are complicated. Recently, Janet Jackson speaks out on the alleged verbal abuse she endured. She claims that, her older brother MJ — Michael Jackson, The King of Pop — of the teasing “it would hurt.”

First off, Ms. Jackson readily asserts that one of her cherished family nicknames is “Dunk.” In particular, it is short for donkey. Furthermore, this euphemistic phrase once describes the physical build of the youngest Jackson prodigy.

However, as time progresses she shares that her older brother’s constant criticism causes her pain. Specifically, “there were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names,” she confesses. Then the “Control” crooner adds more to her explanation.

Soon, she describes more of the nasty names. These monikers include “Pig, Horse, Slaughter hog [and] cow.” Moreover, within the upcoming documentary, JANET JACKSON, the Pop princess offers up more insight. “He would laugh about it and I’d laugh, too. But, then there was somewhere down inside that it would hurt.”

Ultimately, the anticipated expose will debut in two-parts. Additionally, besides her strained relationship with Mike Jack, an array of other subjects will be covered. Besides her relationship with her legendary brother, Ms. Unbreakable will give unprecedented access into her life.

Tune in.