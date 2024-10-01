Jermaine Dupri Explains Why Modern R&B Singers Can’t Compete With ’90s Crooners 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jermaine Dupri believes the current crop of R&B singers don’t make music like the crooners of the 1990s because they’re not growing up in the church.

The R&B and Hip-Hop legend has worked with some of the best performers of all time during his three decades in the music industry. According to Dupri, modern R&B singers lack a crucial element present in the stars of the 1990s, one of the genre’s golden ages.

“Young Black youth of today do not go to church and they don’t have that church band grooming,” he stated during a recent Instagram Live. He went on to cite Grammy award-winning producer and songwriter Bryan-Michael Cox and iconic R&B group Jodeci as examples of artists with a foundation in the church.

“So when you listen to that soul, the soul that you think is soul is an added piece of information,” Dupri explained. “If you gone’ make these records, it’s hard to beat Jodeci when you don’t have that element.

Jermaine Dupri also pointed to Anthony Hamilton and their upcoming single, “Queen,” slated for release on Friday, October 4.

“Anthony Hamiliton comes from the church,” he added. “You not gone’ get that s### that’s in his voice, you ain’t just getting that from being on the internet.”

Meanwhile, Jermaine Dupri is set to bring his “A SoSo R&B Experience” to Wolf Creek Amphitheater in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Durpri features on the star-studded lineup with live performances from the likes of Muni Long, DVSN, Eric Bellinger and Vedo.

The aforementioned Bryan-Michael Cox is also set to deliver a “Ladies Love R&B” presentation alongside Keith Thomas.