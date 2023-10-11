Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Nelly, Da Brat, Bow Wow, Chingy And More Mark 30 Years Of So So Def At Bet Hip-Hop Awards 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jermaine Dupri opened the So So Def tribute at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta as the iconic label marked its 30-year anniversary.

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards honored the 30-year legacy of Jermaine Dupri’s iconic So So Def record label with an epic tribute performance to the Atlanta institution in the city where the imprint was born.

As the culture celebrates 50 years of Hip-Hop, So So Def marked its 30th anniversary with a set featuring founder Jermaine Dupri, who launched the label in 1993. He was joined by an all-star cast of artists, including Ludacris, Nelly, Lil Jon, Da Brat, Bow Wow, Chingy, Bone Crusher, Tyrese, and Dem Franchize Boyz.

Dupri opened the So So Def tribute by noting, “Back in 1991 I was sitting in my room and I wrote this song.” He then went on to spit the opening lines of Kris Kross’s 1992 smash hit, “Jump,” before the stage curtain lifted to reveal Ludacris.

Luda began with an homage to the home crowd performing the ATL anthem “Welcome to Atlanta,” followed by Lil Jon.

“WELCOME TO ATLANTA WHERE THE PLAYAS PLAY!” BET captioned a clip of the performance on social media. “30 years of So So Def putting on for hip hop and being influential to the culture. WHAT A PERFORMANCE!”

Watch the So So Def tribute below.

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards aired on BET on Tuesday (October 10). The show was recorded on October 3 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta.