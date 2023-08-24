Jermaine Dupri To Present 30th Anniversary So So Def Festival With Xscape, TLC & More

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

JD recruited a line-up of ATL stars for the showcase.

Atlanta-based recording artist/music executive Jermaine Dupri played a major role in the rise of his hometown’s music scene. He founded the So So Def Recordings label in 1993.

Jermaine Dupri will celebrate 30 years of So So Def with a two-night event in Atlanta’s Central Park. The 30th Anniversary So So Def Festival takes place on October 7 and October 8.

The event will host performances by So So Def-associated acts like Xscape, Jagged Edge, Anthony Hamilton, Da Brat, TLC, Dem Franchize Boyz and Youngbloodz. More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def Recordings released numerous memorable albums such as Xscape’s Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha, Da Brat’s Funkdafied, Jagged Edge’s J.E. Heartbreak and Lil’ Bow Wow’s Beware of Dog.

So So Def was also the label home of the Hip-Hop duo Kris Kross. Chris “Daddy Mac” Smith and the late Chris “Mac Daddy” Kelly became mainstream stars thanks to their No. 1 hit “Jump” in 1992.

Additionally, Jermaine Dupri dropped his own studio albums – 1998’s Life in 1472 and 2001’s Instructions. The record company also released Jermaine Dupri Presents… So So Def 25 compilation in 2018.

Dupri has been in the news lately for his comments about the lack of Hip-Hop 50th-anniversary celebrations in Atlanta. Earlier this month, he posted, “Just for the record! No brands have done any dinners or get-togethers in Atlanta celebrating the 50 anniversary of Hip-Hop. That’s Crazy!!!”