Jermaine Dupri Says Muni Long’s “Made For Me” Ineligible For 2024 Grammy Award Consideration

See why The Grammy’s submission process has Jermaine Dupri all the way irked!

Jermaine Dupri has taken to social media to detail his vendetta with the latest news regarding The Recording Academy’s award consideration for Muni Long’s#### record.

On Wednesday (March 27) Dupri expressed his frustrations on Twitter (X) in a lengthy tweet in which he outlined just how compromising the situation is for him and his co-producer, Bryan-Michael Cox. In particular, Dupri appeared to take issue with a submission technicality that could derail his intended Grammy Award campaign for the track.

“So I just got a message stating that the muni long record will not be eligible for next years Grammy awards because it was submitted this year, you know how crazy that is !? The the likelihood of me, and Bryan, producing another song of this magnitude might not ever happen again,” Dupri wrote in the tweet.

Despite receiving the bad news in connection to the Grammy’s, Dupri ended up celebrating the following day on March 28 as “Made For Me” reached yet another milestone marking it’s widespread success. After spending nine weeks on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Billboard Chart, Long’s bestie ballad earned a second consecutive week at the No. 1 spot on the set. Prior to that, “Made For Me” debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart last January and before that, in December, it became her first No. 1 record on R&B radio.

Watch the official video for “Made For Me” below.