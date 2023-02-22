Jess Hilarious Claims Master P Owes Her Money For ‘I Got The Hook-Up 2’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The social media personality recalls her experience working with the No Limit boss.

The Breakfast Club morning show recruited comedian Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore to serve as a guest host for the week. During Tuesday’s show, the Wild ‘n Out alumnae spoke about Hip Hop legend Master P.

Jess Hilarious presented “The Rumor Report” segment which included coverage of Master P’s falling out with some of his No Limit Records acts. In addition, Hilarious recalled her own issues with the New Limit CEO.

“That man will talk a good game to you,” said Jess Hilarious about Master P. “Even with me – [I Got the Hook-Up 2]. I’m still owed some bread for that. I’m not gonna lie.”

Hilarious added, “I did two scenes. He thought if he used one scene he ain’t gotta pay for the second one. No. I stayed there for thirteen hours to do two scenes… You know I Got The Hook-Up was a long skit.”

When asked how much money she missed out on, Jess Hilarious told The Breakfast Club‘s co-host DJ Envy she charges $15,000 per skit. The internet personality also appeared in the 2021 television movie Hip Hop Family Christmas.

The original I Got the Hook-Up came out in May 1998. Master P, A. J. Johnson, John Witherspoon, Sheryl Underwood, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and several No Limit artists made up the movie’s cast.

Master P and A. J. Johnson returned for 2019’s I Got the Hook-Up 2. Jess Hilarious played Officer Keisha Smith in the sequel. Both comedies made a combined $10,570,072 at the domestic box office.