Jhené Aiko Loses Everything In L.A. Fires: “Starting From Scratch” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jhené Aiko and her two children have lost their family home in Los Angeles to the devastating wildfires sweeping through the city.

Jhené Aiko has revealed her home and everything in it, has been destroyed in the Los Angeles fires.

The singer shared an update on Instagram on Thursday (January 9), revealing that while she and her two children—Noah Hasani, 2, whom she shares with Big Sean, and Namiko Love, 16—are safe, the raging blaze wiped out their home.

“God bless us ALL,” Aiko captioned her post.

“Me and my children’s home is gone,” she wrote. “Burned to the ground with all of our things inside. Lord have mercy Thankful we still have eachother. Starting from scratch. My heart is so heavy.”

Jhené Aiko then turned her thoughts to the countless others affected by the fires ravaging L.A.

“Praying for everyone this morning,” she added. “those who lost their home. those who lost their life’s work, those who lost their life. praying for my city. praying for the wild life and lost pets.”

She concluded, “praying for the world. Let suffering be a gift; a lesson in compassion.”

Over 130,000 residents are under evacuation orders, and several people have lost their lives since the first fire ignited in the Pacific Palisades on Tuesday (January 7).

NBC News states that “authorities said the total number of deaths from the fires are unknown at this time” but confirms at least five fatalities.

Los Angeles has declared a state of emergency in response to the crisis.

Long Beach native Snoop Dogg and Los Angeles-bred rapper The Game are among the West Coast rappers showing their support for those affected by the devastating blaze.