Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The City of Los Angeles has declared a national emergency as several wildfires ravage the sprawling West Coast metropolis.

The City of Los Angeles has declared a national emergency as several wildfires ravage the sprawling West Coast metropolis.

The first fire ignited in the Pacific Palisades on Tuesday (January 7) and began making its way down Pacific Coast Highway. Other fires started sprouting up in the Hollywood Hills, causing thousands to flee their homes. At least five fires are burning over 45 square miles, sparked by dry conditions and the Santa Ana winds, causing unprecedented scenes in areas not known for fires—like Hollywood.

The latest blaze, the Sunset Fire, started shortly before 6 p.m. in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday (January 8) and has grown to 60 acres while threatening iconic landmarks. Meanwhile, more than 350,000 energy customers were without power, including 200,000 in L.A. County, the most populous county in the United States.

Needless to say, L.A. is the home to many celebrities, major music label hubs and Hollywood executives, and several stars have already lost their houses, including Anna Ferris, Eugene Levy and Billy Crystal.

Social media is exploding with posts about the devastation and the Hip-Hop community has come out in droves to show its support for those in trouble. In many cases, the posts are simply a call-to-action. Long Beach native Snoop Dogg, for example, shared a meme that read, “Pray for L.A.”

Cam’ron and Ma$e shared their sentiments from their joint Instagram account and included a video of the wildfire burning out of control.

“THE #ITISWHATITISTALK FAMILY WANT TO SEND OUR PRAYERS & LOVE TO THE FAMILIES IN #CALIFORNIA IN THIS HORRIFIC & DEVASTATING TIME,” the caption read. “THOSE FIRE’s HAVE DESTROYED OVER 25,000 ACRES, 1000’s OF HOMES & SOME PEOPLE HAVE LOST THEIR LIVES.”

The Game, who grew up in Los Angeles, expressed his sorrow on Instagram as well. He encouraged people to be prepared to evacuate if the time comes and provided resources to stay informed.

“This is just sad,” he wrote. “Los Angeles is really hurting right now. If you are anywhere near fires… please pack what’s necessary & evacuate immediately !!!!!!!! I have many friends, neighbors & people I know that have lost everything. My own home & those around it are in extreme danger as the Santa Monica mountains fires continue to spread & has now even reached the Hollywood hills close to Runyon Canyon.

There are also fires picking up in other heavily mountain areas in surrounding areas. To my friends who are trying to tough it out & stay home hoping it won’t completely come your way, be smart & leave now !!!!!! Below are a few accounts that will keep you well informed…..@losangelesfiredepartment @bigboysneighborhood @djhed @latimes.”

Of course, that is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. Even those who don’t live on the West Coast are concerned about their friends and family who do. Pete Rock is among them, as is Loud Records founder Steve Rifkind, DJ Quik, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony’s Bizzy Bone, Yo-Yo, MC Lyte and Meek Mill.

As AllHipHop continues to monitor the situation, check out some of the posts below and stay tuned for updates.