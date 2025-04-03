Young Scooter’s Death: Reality TV Star Granted Bond After Deadly Hoax

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Demetria Spence was granted bond Wednesday (April 2) in Atlanta after police say her bogus 911 call triggered a deadly chain of events that ended with the death of Hip-Hop artist Young Scooter.

Spence, 31, a reality TV personality who goes by Demi Blanco on Zeus Network’s Baddies, was arrested and charged with transmitting a false public alarm.

Authorities say her fabricated emergency report sent officers to a Lakewood Heights home, where chaos unfolded and led to the rapper’s death on March 28, the same day he celebrated his 39th birthday.

The judge set her bond at $7,500.

As part of her release, Spence must avoid the scene of the incident, cannot possess any weapons and is barred from contacting witnesses.

The call, which police now say was likely a case of swatting, came from a 911-only phone. The device can make emergency calls but lacks a service plan, making it nearly impossible to trace.

Swatting is a dangerous prank where someone falsely reports a violent emergency to dispatch armed police to a specific location. The tactic has become increasingly common and has proven deadly in several cases across the country.

In this case, the caller claimed there were seven men inside a home on William Nye Drive, that she heard gunshots and saw a naked woman with a baby being thrown outside.

“Okay so I’m just I’m the neighborhood watch call 911 reporting a shooting there is a literally a whole domestic dispute going on there’s like seven guys that live in his house,” the caller said.

She went on to claim, “The guys are selling drugs out of the home all you see is guys coming in and out of the house with guns then claiming a naked woman was thrown outside it sounded like they were fighting over drugs and then they started shooting.”

The caller also alleged the woman was bleeding and being held against her will.

But when officers arrived, they found no woman, no baby and no signs of a domestic dispute. Police knocked on the door and a man inside slammed it shut before fleeing.

That man was later identified as Young Scooter. He ran from the home, jumped two fences, cut his leg on wood and was injured in the process.

Young Scooter later died at Grady Hospital from those injuries. Spence was arrested in Atlanta and booked on charges related to the false report.

Police say her actions directly contributed to the events that led to Young Scooter’s death.