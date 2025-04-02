Young Thug Spreads Young Scooter Gun Shot Wound Theory After Alleged 911 Caller Exposed

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Scooter’s tragic death is being linked to an alleged “swatting” attempt due to a fake 911 call.

Young Thug appears to suggest there were more factors contributing to the death of Young Scooter than police led the public to believe just as the suspected 911 caller linked to the incident has allegedly been exposed.

On Tuesday (April 1), the Business Is Business rapper shared a cryptic tweet seemingly alluding to his discovery that Young Scooter was actually shot during his fatal encounter with police in Atlanta on March 28. Early reports determined the “Colombia” rapper died due to bleeding out after tearing his femoral artery while fleeing from the police, but Thug’s tweet seemed to point to an alleged autopsy.

”Autopsy came back street got shot,” Young Thug wrote in the tweet.

Though he did not refer to his deceased collaborator’s stage name directly in the tweet he shared, Twitter users immediately began speculating that the message was linked to Young scooter. Prior to sharing the tweet, Thug appeared to pay homage by reposting a photo of Young Scooter attending a court hearing during his YSL RICO trial in 2024 on the day the news broke of his passing.

Simultaneously, a woman known as Demi Blanco, who became popular due to her appearance on the Zeus network series “Baddies” has been accused of making the 911 call which led to the altercation between the deceased Atlanta rapper and police.

As Thug’s tweet began going viral, clips from a lengthy livestream Blanco broadcasted on April 1 also started making rounds on social media due to the reality TV show contestant appearing to admit she made the call to authorities.

However, Blanco’s explanation for the call contradicts the actual 911 call audio released by authorities. During the call, the woman claims she’s the neighborhood watch and wanted to report a neighbor’s house to be investigated for drugs, a shooting and a bloodied and naked woman. Instead, Blanco claimed during her livestream she had been abused by an associate of Young Scooter and feared for her life and that’s why she called police.

As early as March 31, outlets such as The New York Post reported that Atlanta police were investigating the 911 call as a case of “swatting” and offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of the identity of the caller. According to WSB-TV Channel 2 Atlanta, FOX 5 Atlanta and WABE, Georgia has classified “swatting”—the act of making false emergency calls to provoke a heavy police response—as a felony offense. This change was enacted through Senate Bill 421, which was signed into law and took effect in July 2024. KATV reports that under this law, a first offense of swatting is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, with penalties increasing for repeat offenses, including a maximum sentence of 15 years for a third violation.