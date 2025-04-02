Kai Cenat & Keke Palmer Are Rumored Hosts Of Revamped “106 & Park”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Keke Palmer and Kai Cenat are rumored to be bringing back the iconic BET show, 106 & Park, blending nostalgia and new-age flair.

106 & Park is officially back—we think.

This time BET is tapping into Gen Z star power with Keke Palmer and Kai Cenat. The pair are stepping in as the brand new, but not all that new, hosts set to revive one of Hip-Hop’s most beloved platforms. I feel like I was watching this when I was a child.

Launched in 2000, before any kid now, 106 & Park quickly became the heartbeat of Black teen culture and also Hip-Hop fans. It was the BET version of MTV’s TRL. The show captivated millions daily and I was one of them. This was the PLACE for music videos, exclusive interviews, and a crazy crowd. The show was originally fronted by iconic duo AJ and Free. We’ll always love them. And then there was Terrence J and Rocsi Diaz, who we loved too. And, there were some other hosts too.

But let’s get to now.

Now, BET has announced—presumably—actress and Palmer and streaming sensation Kai Cenat are coming! Cenat is a powerhouse that brings the online generation directly into BET’s fold. And while I am looking for Free still, because she still bad af…it’s a new day.

By the way, Free and AJ are working.

Back to 2025. Rumors of the show’s revival had been swirling for months, especially after BET’s recent successes with nostalgic comebacks. Peke Palmer teased the announcement that was non-specific: “Y’all aren’t ready for what’s next!” Cenat’s involvement makes sense to me, if not the industry clowns that are looking at tradition.

Sources suggest the revamped 106 & Park will blend the traditional countdown and celebrity interviews with social media segments and viral content. We’ll see.