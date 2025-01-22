Jhené Aiko Offers Free Massages To Firefighters Battling L.A. Wildfires  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jhené Aiko and her wellness brand are providing free massages and CBD-infused products to firefighters battling the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Jhené Aiko and her wellness brand Jhenetics have launched a heartwarming initiative to support first responders battling the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The R&B songstress and her brand are offering free massages to firefighters working tirelessly to contain the blazes that have ravaged Southern California since January 7, 2025.

In a touching Instagram post, Aiko expressed her gratitude to the firefighters.

“Thank you to our first responders,” she wrote. “Those who have spent days away from their families, working tirelessly to protect us. We hope this small gesture of gratitude makes a difference during these long shifts.”

Jhenetics, known for its commitment to holistic health and community support, partnered with the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and mobile massage service Manly Handz to provide stress relief and pain management to frontline workers.

The initiative utilizes Jhenetics’ CBD-infused products, including lotions, balms, and elixirs, to help alleviate muscle pain and reduce anxiety among firefighters.

The wildfires have consumed over 100,000 acres of land and claimed at least 28 lives, per NBC News. Driven by severe drought and powerful winds, the blaze has displaced 180,000 residents, forcing them to evacuate their homes.

Jhené Aiko herself lost her $3.2 million home in the wildfires, making this initiative particularly poignant.

In a statement, Jhenetics emphasized their commitment to supporting the community during this crisis

“As we try to make sense of these tragic events, we have been moved to be of service to our first responders and families affected by the fires,” the statement reads in part. “These challenging times are an opportunity to be there for one another and build a stronger community.”