Jhené Aiko Unphased By Theft Of Range Rover; Celebrates Big Sean’s 35th Birthday With Heartfelt Message

Jhené Aiko is too busy celebrating Big Sean’s birthday to be worried about the thieves who stole her 2020 Range Rover right in front of her!

Singer Jhené Aiko was left stunned after her luxury SUV was stolen right in front of her at a Los Angeles restaurant over the weekend, according to TMZ.

Aiko was dining with family at the popular Tasty Noodle House in L.A. when the incident occurred.

The Grammy-nominated artist handed over her keys to the valet service and went inside the restaurant around 8:30 PM on Saturday.

However, just 30 minutes into her meal, she spotted someone driving away in her white 2020 Range Rover. Initially, she assumed the valet staff was moving the vehicle, but the SUV never reappeared.

Authorities are now investigating the theft, and it has been revealed that an extra key was left inside the vehicle, making it easier for the thief to abscond with it.

So far, there have been no arrests, and Aiko’s Range Rover remains missing.

Despite the upsetting event, Aiko appears to remain unfazed by the ordeal. She has been busy posting selfies on social media and celebrating her boyfriend Big Sean’s birthday.

In a heartfelt message, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Sean Don!! 😍 we love you!! we appreciate you!! ❤️ thank you for my twin 🥰 you’re doing a great job! ☺️ Happy New Year and cheers to 35.”

Jhené Aiko and rapper Big Sean welcomed their first child in November 2022, sharing the joyful news on social media.

Aiko announced the arrival of their son on Instagram, ten days after his birth, with a heartfelt caption: “✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙 after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙.”