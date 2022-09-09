JID’s Tiny Desk Concert Trends On YouTube

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Watch the Dreamville rapper’s performance backed by a live band.

As of this morning (September 9), JID has a Top 10 trending video on YouTube. The Atlanta-bred emcee’s Tiny Desk Concert pulled in over 350,000 views in under 24 hours.

NPR Music’s latest live performance presentation included JID running through stripped-down versions of his songs. The set features “Galaxy,” “Workin Out,” “Off da Zoinkys,” “Never,” “Sistanem,” “Surround Sound,” and “Kody Blu 31.”

Musicians and vocalists backed JID for his Tiny Desk Concert. The Kara Frame-directed production follows the Dreamville recording artist’s The Forever Story album dropping on August 26.

The Forever Story contains guest appearances from Kenny Mason, EarthGang, 21 Savage, Baby Tate, Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, Yasiin Bey, Lil Wayne, Johntá Austin, Ravyn Lenae, and Eryn Allen Kane.

JID’s discography also consists of The Never Story and DiCaprio 2 studio LPs. The Spillage Village member contributed to Dreamville’s chart-topping Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation as well.

In addition to JID, NPR Music’s YouTube channel also hosted recent Tiny Desk Concerts with Usher, Denzel Curry, and Monica. Usher’s viral show has amassed more than 10 million views on YouTube.