Jill Scott Defends Chris Brown Praise Despite Backlash Over Abuse Allegations 

Jill Scott is responding to the hefty backlash on social media after praising Chris Brown.
Over the weekend, fans became incensed after Scott gave Brown his flowers for being multitalented.
“[Chris Brown] is amazing,” Jill Scott wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday (April 21), tagging the artist. “How does ANYBODY sing like THAT? Dance, look, Act and Rap… like THAT? Beyond gifted. It appears, exceptional people have to go through exceptional [fire emoji]. There’s nothing to debate.”
However, many social media users pointed to Brown assaulting Rihanna in 2009 and other allegations of domestic abuse. “I think the women he’s abused would disagree,” one user said.
“I doubt it,” Scott replied. “My Mother’s ex husband was a mean, violent human AND he could lay foundation better than anyone in my city. What he did with cement was awe inspiring. We got away. He got a raise and praise for his ability. God dealt with the rest.”
The backlash continued, but Scott stood by her initial post and replied to several of her critics. One fan said it was impossible to look past the allegations of violence.
“I’m not here to fight anymore else’s battles,” Scott added. “If/since women hear the stories, they should avoid that street. Running backwards in moving traffic makes zero sense. Therapy for every damn body.”
One thing Jill Scott isn’t prepared to defend Chris Brown over is his recent Quavo diss track. “I agree,” she said when a fan said Breezy “went too low” in his attack on the Migos rapper.
Despite her explanation, Jill Scott praising Chris Brown didn’t sit right with some fans, while others failed to see anything wrong. Check out some of the reactions below.