Jill Scott Defends Chris Brown Praise Despite Backlash Over Abuse Allegations 

Jill Scott doubled down after facing criticism, insisting Chris Brown deserves to be praised for his talents.

Jill Scott is responding to the hefty backlash on social media after praising Chris Brown.

Over the weekend, fans became incensed after Scott gave Brown his flowers for being multitalented.

“[Chris Brown] is amazing,” Jill Scott wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday (April 21), tagging the artist. “How does ANYBODY sing like THAT? Dance, look, Act and Rap… like THAT? Beyond gifted. It appears, exceptional people have to go through exceptional [fire emoji]. There’s nothing to debate.”

@chrisbrown is amazing. How does ANYBODY sing like THAT? Dance, look, Act and Rap… like THAT? Beyond gifted. It appears, exceptional people have to go through exceptional 🔥. There’s nothing to debate. — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) April 21, 2024

However, many social media users pointed to Brown assaulting Rihanna in 2009 and other allegations of domestic abuse. “I think the women he’s abused would disagree,” one user said.

“I doubt it,” Scott replied. “My Mother’s ex husband was a mean, violent human AND he could lay foundation better than anyone in my city. What he did with cement was awe inspiring. We got away. He got a raise and praise for his ability. God dealt with the rest.”

I doubt it. My Mother’s ex husband was a mean, violent human AND he could lay foundation better than anyone in my city. What he did with cement was awe inspiring. We got away. He got a raise and praise for his ability. God dealt with the rest. — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) April 21, 2024

The backlash continued, but Scott stood by her initial post and replied to several of her critics. One fan said it was impossible to look past the allegations of violence.

“I’m not here to fight anymore else’s battles,” Scott added. “If/since women hear the stories, they should avoid that street. Running backwards in moving traffic makes zero sense. Therapy for every damn body.”

I love you too. I’m not here to fight anymore else’s battles. If/since women hear the stories, they should avoid that street. Running backwards in moving traffic makes zero sense. Therapy for every damn body — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) April 21, 2024

One thing Jill Scott isn’t prepared to defend Chris Brown over is his recent Quavo diss track. “I agree,” she said when a fan said Breezy “went too low” in his attack on the Migos rapper.

Despite her explanation, Jill Scott praising Chris Brown didn’t sit right with some fans, while others failed to see anything wrong. Check out some of the reactions below.

Sending love to Karrueche whose public abusive relationship will be reduced to jokes, memes, gotcha moments, and whatever the hell that Jill Scott Tweet was. — The Hip-Hop Homegirl (@TatyanaJenene) April 21, 2024

Y’all really mad at Jill Scott for calling Chris Brown Talented? That man can Sing, dance, act, rap, paint I saw Chris Brown paint a picture WITH HIS FEET. At this point there’s nothing Chris Brown CAN’T do. Say what you want about Chris Brown but the talent speaks for itself. pic.twitter.com/YB3hsPcGQr — kingcakestopher (@kingcakestopher) April 21, 2024

When Jill Scott sees an abuser laying some sidewalk pic.twitter.com/XVMif94Y4j — Charles J. Moore (@charles270) April 21, 2024

Jill Scott and Badu come from an era of women who always thought the girls were the problem and men can do no wrong. I’ve spoke about this several times but those 1965-1980 aunties are something else. I always side eye them. — Q (@QUANNAMC) April 21, 2024

Me looking for the part where Jill Scott defended Chris Brown being abusive… pic.twitter.com/DK9U8bAYRn — ✍🏾🗣 (@writtenbytruth) April 21, 2024

Girl I’m not canceling Jill Scott

It is what it is pic.twitter.com/eCmbag5zub — AK😶‍🌫️🐏 (@AyKerioShep) April 21, 2024

The most hilarious thing about this is Chris will sit quietly and watch Jill Scott get ate up on his behalf! Like he did with Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Chloe etc etc pic.twitter.com/gdHwzVOxX6 — Mikey the Alien Superstar (@JAMikey32) April 21, 2024