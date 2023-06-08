Jim Jones Believes Quebec’s Wildfires Signal The Apocalypse

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones believes the poor air quality in New York is a sign of the impending apocalypse: “We definitely at the end of the Bible.”

Jim Jones wants to know what’s really going on with the cloud of smoke hovering over New York, questioning if end times are upon us in the wake of Quebec’s Wildfires.

“Weavah Man Jim” took to Instagram Wednesday (Jun. 7) to complain about the cloud of smoke over New York travelling from Canada.

“Enough is e-f######-nough. We really need to know who the really f### is in charge out here. What is going on?” Jim began. “It’s June, I still could wear a Pele tonight when it get chilly. And now the s### is yellow outside and my n##### uptown in the Heights might think Jesus is smoking Hookah ‘cause it’s so foggy.”

He continued, “What is this? Smoke? Y’all gone tell me the fire in Canada got my s### smoky out here? Somebody got to tell me where summer at, ‘cause right now this s### is not even making sense.”

Before heading back inside Jim Jones claimed the phenomenon means the apocalypse is imminent. “We definitely at the end of the Bible. What did God say? Fire and hail and … boy,’ he stated before trailing off. “I’m a go back inside. Somebody tell God this ain’t the club. Stop smoking Hookah up there. I’m out.“ Check out the video below.

Mayor Adams Says Air Quality In NYC Was “Hazardous”

New York City reported an air quality classified as “hazardous” on Wednesday (Jun. 7), Mayor Eric Adams said during a news conference per CNN. While air quality conditions were expected to improve into Thursday morning, experts predict worsening air quality again on Thursday afternoon and evening “as smoke moves back over the city,” the mayor cautioned.

“While there may be potential for significantly improved conditions by Friday morning, smoke predictability that far out is low,” he continued. “It’s difficult to predict the movement of the smoke… This is an unpredictable series of events and we cannot provide guidance more than a day in advance at this point.”