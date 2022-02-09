Jim Jones Blasts Gucci Staff Who Allegedly Ignored Him & His Crew

Jim Jones said Gucci staff ignored him and his entourage for over an hour while he was in the VIP area and failed to offer basic service.

Jim Jones is not happy with the way he was treated at a Gucci store.

He said he and his crew were ignored while on a big-money shopping spree at the exclusive store. Jones took to Instagram to vent his frustrations in a video he recorded while walking around the Gucci store.

“And just like tht s### went bad in gucci,” Jim Jones detailed in the caption. “I was more hurt tht th black people was treating us like tht more thn anything.”

In the video, Jim Jones claims the staff failed to give them any assistance even though they were in the VIP area for over an hour. Furthermore, he complained they were not offered any refreshments, not even water.

He continued: “Very racy and all we wanted was some water sparkling water cause I was parched to be been shoppin for a long time I’m usually drunk by time I leave stores like this cause they be servin tht Champaign smh 🤦‍♂️”

Jim Jones Had Enough!

“This man literally spent over 100k in there in th last 3 months and this is how they handle him nasty,” Jones alleged. “I told him leave tht S### on th counter we out gucci be movin dusty Lol S### is hilarious it never stops.”

However, they left the store, and Jim Jones seemed satisfied with how staff at Bergdorf Goodman treated them. He documented their experience in another video shared on social media.

“Ask for @chrisoff5th if u shoppin at bergdorf,” wrote Jim Jones. “they got th drip but most of all they got th hospitality and Champaign and bergdorf water and he ask me if I was hungry ok I’m gassin it now but they had th Champaign n sparkling water.”

The crew then turned up in the Louis Vuitton store! Jim Jones noted, “Hip hop is supposed to b fun.”