Capo spun the block twice to link back up with his old label home.

At the beginning of his career, Jim Jones presented multiple albums – such as 2004’s On My Way to Church, 2005’s Harlem: Diary of a Summer, and 2006’s Hustler’s P.O.M.E. – through Entertainment One (formerly KOCH Records). The Harlemite is now back with the NYC-based company.

This week, Entertainment One announced a new deal with Jim Jones and his ByrdGang Records. The business arrangement includes the eOne Music label releasing several ByrdGang projects including work by Jones and a roster of new artists.

“I’ve had some amazing experiences throughout my career because someone believed in me – me and my crew. With this next iteration on ByrdGang, I’m very excited to be giving other artists the same chance that someone gave me,” says Jim Jones.

Alan Grunblatt, eOne’s President of Urban Music, states, “eOne helped launch Jim’s solo career and I’m thrilled to be working with Jim again. He has a remarkable gift for A&R, and I look forward to showcasing new talent together.”

Jim Jones rose to prominence as a member of The Diplomats (aka Dipset) along with fellow New York City natives Cam’ron, Freekey Zekey, and Juelz Santana. Dipset’s Diplomatic Immunity 2 in 2004 and More Than Music, Vol. 1 in 2005 were KOCH Records products.

More recently, Jim Jones presented 2018’s Wasted Talent and 2019’s El Capo studio albums via Vamp Life/EMPIRE. He also partnered with record producer Harry Fraud for The Fraud Department which dropped in February 2021 under The Fraud Department/EMPIRE banner.

Besides being a musician, Jim Jones also became a fixture on VH1 and WE tv reality television programs like Love & Hip Hop: New York, Chrissy & Mr. Jones, Vow or Never, and Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition. The 44-year-old entertainer/entrepreneur also hosts Revolt’s Drip Report.

Additionally, Jones has been a part-owner of the West Virginia Roughriders team of the National Arena League and an investor in Vampire Life Clothing. He also aligned with well-known jeweler Alex Todd to sell CAPO-branded items as part of the Saucey Extracts cannabis enterprise.