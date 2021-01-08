Season 2 Of Jim Jones’s ‘Drip Report’ Set To Premiere

(AllHipHop News)
The “Weavahman” Jim Jones is headed back to the small screen to offer the world a special look at the weather and other topics. Season 2 of Drip Report will premiere today, January 8.
Jones’s weekend weather forecast will debut on the Revolt television channel and the network’s digital platforms. The New Yorker also covers the latest news and trending topics in Hip Hop.
At the moment, previous episodes of Drip Report are available on Revolt’s YouTube channel. Viewers can see the Dipset member give his distinct takes on the political season, streetwear, sneaker culture, and more.
Besides being a cultural commentator, Jim Jones is still an active recording artist. 2019’s El Capo studio album was well-received by fans. He recently released the Harry Fraud-produced single “Bada Bing” featuring French Montana.