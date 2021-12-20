Jim Jones Criticised For his Remarks Following Death Of Drakeo The Ruler.

Jim Jones is being criticized after telling rappers to “move tactical” and said, “rappers have the most dangerous job in the world.”

Jim Jones is on the receiving end of some backlash after sharing his thoughts following the death of Drakeo The Ruler. Some have questioned his remarks after reports of a fight between Jones and Freddie Gibbs last week.

The L.A. based rapper was stabbed in the neck backstage shortly after performing at the Once Upon A Time In L.A. Festival at Exposition Park on Saturday night (Dec. 18). Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Jim Jones took to Instagram to pay tribute to Drakeo and send a message to his fellow rappers.

“Rip to this brother drakeo this is sad,” Jones wrote. “To all rappers I urge u to protect urself start to move tactical. Preservation of life is everything they do not value our lives anymore we are targeted. They know who we are cause of our fame but we don’t know who they are because of our fame. I pray everyday I make it home to my family because it’s tht serious out here for us.

Jim Jones continued, “Feels like we lost a rapper every week this year. There was a time when we protected in th community we were treated as super hero’s not no more. Stay safe & stay dangerous I pray I never have to make a decision. Say ur prayers n move sturdy. Rappers have th most dangerous job in th world I stand on my statement.”

However, many have called out Jim Jones for being hypocritical following his alleged brawl with Freddie Gibbs outside a Miami restaurant last week.

Twitter Responds To Jim Jones

“Jim Jones is one of my favorite artist Jim how you gonna whip Gibbs ass then turn around in your RIP post to Drakeo say you urge rappers to move tactical? Bro you part of the phucking problem. We went from black on black crime to rapper on rapper crime.”

“I love when a fossil says “rappers have the most dangerous job in the world”.. but be on wire taps talking about “Super Violate” dudes.. #Goofy #FalseProphets”

“Jim jones on ig talking bout how dangerous being rapper is after the death of drakeo like he wasn’t just giving Gibbs the Fistmas spirit smh.”

“Jim Jones trying to be the voice of reason after him and his n##### put the beats on Freddie Gibbs lol at week is hilarious and wrong as f###.”

“N####, didn’t you and your manz just jump Freddie Gibbs??”

“This old fool just had a fight w/ another rapper outside a restaurant and got the nerve to hand out “advice?”

