Jim Jones Encourages Wearing Masks After Contracting COVID-19

“This s### is no joke. I really felt it, and I don’t want nobody to feel like how I felt.”

As debates over vaccines and mask mandates take place across the country, another music industry figure revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. Jim Jones made the announcement on Instagram.

“I was contemplating whether I should do this or keep my business to myself but I think it’s more important for me to do this,” said Jim Jones. “I urge everybody to stay safe out there. COVID is real. I was running around here thinking I was Superman and COVID knocked the socks off Superman.”

The Dipset member continued, “So I urge and encourage everybody to please continue to mask up, please continue with hand sanitizer, social distance as much as you can, try to stay away from a lot of packed and crowded places. This s### is no joke. I really felt it, and I don’t want nobody to feel like how I felt.”

Jim Jones went on to say he would not tell other people to get the COVID-19 vaccination, but he wants his followers to take care of themselves. Capo’s Instagram video has been viewed more than 620,000 times, and it was reposted on several social media Hip Hop blogs.

The 45-year-old rap star also wrote in the IG caption, “Superman is no match for COVID please take care of [yourself] out here, mask up, hand sanitizer, keep [that with you], and say a prayer cause this s### is like a stray bullet, it don’t care who it hits. I’m grateful for all those who called to check up on me. I’m negative and it’s time to get back Healthy. God is good.”

Jim Jones joined a long list of celebrities to divulge a positive coronavirus diagnosis. Tom Hanks, Ashanti, Ellen DeGeneres, Lewis Hamilton, Khloé Kardashian, Tiffany Haddish, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kanye West, Jeremih, Joe Budden, Dave Chappelle, Donald Trump, and others contracted COVID-19 too.

Florida has become the main battleground for the fight over mask-wearing. Governor Ron DeSantis made national news when he claimed the state’s Board of Education could withhold pay from school administrators who implement mask mandates for students.

Over the last month, Florida saw a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The state hit a new record number of positive COVID tests back-to-back weeks in August.

Three unvaccinated Broward County, Florida educators died from COVID-19 complications in a 24 hour period. In addition, more than 400 students in Palm Beach County were sent home to quarantine following just two days of in-classroom instruction.