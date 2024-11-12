Jim Jones, Fat Joe, Gunna & More Share Tributes Honoring Chubbie Baby

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hip-Hop’s biggest stars are staging a digital moment in remembrance of rapper/ producer Chubbie Baby, who recently died.

On Monday (November 11), R&B veteran Keri Hilson, rap legends Fat Joe and Jim Jones and more reacted to the news that the Bronx native had passed away at the age of 45.

Though Chubbie Baby was a product of New York and spent much of his career signed to Diplomat Records, he made a name for himself in the Midwest after moving to Columbus, Ohio in the late ’90s following a brief jail stint. Joey Crack was one of the first artists to recognize Chubbie Baby’s legacy in light of his passing, posting a tribute on Instagram in which he prayed for his family and remarked on what made him unique.

“Love you my brother Unbelievable this news God bless Chubb and his family so many stories come to mind,” Fat Joe wrote in the caption of the post. “You was 1 of 1 RIP damn my brother soooo sorry.”

Jim Jones remarked on his final moments with Chubbie Baby in a lengthy and impassioned post,

“When I got th call to make sure i get there to see u I dropped evrything n got on a flight immediately not knowin wht to expect but they said u was not doin so good so u know I’m coming,” Jim Jones wrote in the post.

He continued, “U was sleep when I arrived at ur house and they told u in ear capo here and u open ur eyes b gave me tht chubbie baby smile and said ‘my boy’. To see u in tht type of pain and u still made sure u gave people tht billion dollar smile. I am truly happy I made it to see my boy I’m so greatful tht I got to pray wit u cauae I know tht God knows u Good man as solid as they come.”

Chubbie Baby’s Columbus nightclub, Redzone, became a Hip-Hop spot and hosted performances from mainstream superstars such as Lil Wayne, Young Jeezy, T.I. and Dipset. He also hosted his own radio show in the city entitled “Dipomat Saturdays” on Power 107.5.

Throughout his rap career, Chubbie Baby also collaborated with numerous artists, including Juelz Santana, Funkmaster Flex and many more. Not to mention, Chubbie Baby also owned Head Bangaz Entertainment, a production company that saw him work with various artists and producers of multiple generations.

Check out the artists paying their respects in the comments section of Chubbie Baby’s Instagram posts in the screenshots below.

Keri Hilson

Gunna, Rich The Kid, Waka Flocka Flame & More