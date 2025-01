Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones unleashed on Cam’ron’s recent podcast rant in a fiery new freestyle, defending his Harlem roots.

Jim Jones is firing back at Cam’ron’s scathing rant in a new freestyle repping his Harlem roots despite his fellow former Dipset affiliate’s claims he’s not actually from the neighborhood.

The rappers have been embroiled in a fiery social media feud in recent days, with the latest chapter unfolding when Killa Cam unleashed on Capo during Monday’s episode of his “It Is What It Is” podcast, following his return from vacation.

Now, Jim Jones is hitting back with a fresh freestyle reminding Cam’ron, Ma$e and any doubters exactly who he is.

“Remind them you a star,” Capo begins before going off on those “lying on me,” before reeling off his Harlem accolades.

He also responded to Cam claiming he exploits his friends rather than get them off the streets.

Jones referenced Mel Matrix, saying it’s been seven years since he’s seen the incarcerated rapper, “But now he got to fly straight.”

Furthermore, Jim Jones hit back at Cam’ron’s claims that Ma$e showed him the ropes in the early days of his career, adding “You n##### taught me how to rap and now I’m platinum (stupid).”

Jones wore a pink shirt and matching bucket hat in the video, seemingly referencing his claim to have inspired Cam’ron’s iconic pink era in the early 2000s.

Jones took another shot at Cam and Ma$e in the caption while promoting his latest projects.

“I said wht I said after they laugh at th lies th truth still hurts,” he captioned the post. “Back to work album dropping asap lol.”

He added, “Why would I waste free promo got me trending I’m tryin to drop lol.”

Cam’ron went off on Jim Jones in an incendiary rant. Check it out below.