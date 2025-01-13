Cam’ron Dismantles Jim Jones’ Harlem Roots & Dipset Leadership Claims In Explosive Rant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cam’ron is unleashing on Jim Jones in an explosive rant, blasting him as a “fan” who “begged” to get involved before Dipset.

The Dipset rappers have been engaged in a war of words following Capo’s recent incendiary interview.

During the conversation with Justin Laboy, Jones claimed he grew up with Ma$e and Cam, and both of them lived at his grandmother’s house at one time or another. He also said Ma$e treated Cam poorly, causing issues between them all.

While Cam fired off a few shots on social media, he hinted at an explosive on Monday’s episode of his “It Is What it Is” podcast, and he did not hold back, opening the show with a scathing rant.

“You’re a guardian angel and designer, n####,” Cam’ron blasted Jones. “What the f### is you talking about, my n####? You are from the Bronx, bro. You are not from Harlem. Why do you keep thinking that you are from Harlem, bro?”

He dismissed Jones’ claims that they saw each other from “time to time” but never grew up together before painting Capo as a “fan, who “begged” to be around them once Children of the Corn began taking off.

“We were super-duper popping in the street prior to the internet,” he said. “Everybody knew we was about to get a record deal. Everybody knew this. It wasn’t no secret.”

He continued, “You were fanned out and you begged n##### to come to your house after you heard all these mixtapes. That’s how you got in.”

Cam’ron then shared clips of Jim Jones admitting Ma$e taught him how to rap, before questioning some of his recent claims.

“We taught you how to rap, n####,” he continued. “How you ran the whole organization? How you made Diplomats? N####, you ain’t make none of this up, you was a fan. I put you down cuz you had a free crib and you was a nice guy. That’s how you got down, originally.”

Cam explained that he would have stayed silent if Jones hadn’t accused him of “dick riding,” over his recent 50 Cent interview.

“But I didn’t think it’d be a big deal,” Cam’ron added. “Because you make up with every n#### that put hands on you.”

Cam then reeled off a list of names, including C-Gutta, Tru Life and Mendeecees, claiming Jones mended fences with them all even after things turned physical.

“You tried to chase French Montana out the game,” he asserted. “That ain’t work out, y’all got cool. So cool that you go to his movie. You sitting in the crowd, watching his premiere and they dissing you in the movie.”

However, Cam claimed Jones doesn’t extend the same grace when the pressure is off.

“But I see the pattern now,” he said. “If a n#### agree to disagree with you and don’t want to take it that route ‘cuz they got some genuine love for you, you keep going on and on and on.”

Cam also brushed off Jones’ claims that he stood by while Jones was jumped by eight men in Harlem, firing back with his own allegations.

“Do you ever hear me talk about when you ran on me when BMF pulled up?” he asked. “When you ran in the hotel? They chased you to the beach.”

Before concluding, Cam fired off one more shot, accusing Jones of failing to help his friends get off the streets.

“Stop tricking n##### out their freedom bro. ‘Cuz n##### get around you to put they self in better situations bro. Not to be in worse situations than they was before they met you,” he said. “But then you send them on dummy missions and trick them out their freedom.”

While Jim Jones is yet to respond, Cam’ron vowed never to address the matter again.