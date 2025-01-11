Jim Jones, Cam’ron & Ma$e Fuel Social Media Fire With Explosive Posts 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The drama is heating up as Cam’ron, Ma$e, and Jim Jones trade shots in an escalating war of words sparked by Capo’s recent interview.

The tension between Jim Jones and Cam’ron and Ma$e appears to be escalating amid days of shot-throwing.

A recent Capo interview ruffled the “It Is What It Is” podcast host’s feathers, sparking a flurry of responses teasing an epic upcoming episode of their show.

On Friday (January 10), the duo shared multiple clips on the podcast’s Instagram account of Jim Jones praising Ma$e for teaching him “how to rap.”

“HOOKAH, CIGARETTES, CIGARS, WE WITH ALL THE SMOKE,” the caption reads. “THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE. WE KEEP ALL RECEIPTS.”

Cam’ron and Ma$e also dismissed Jim Jones’ recent remarks about the early days of their friendship, posting a throwback photo of themselves standing on a stoop in New York.

“NO NEED TO DWELL ON THE PAST,” they wrote. “WE HERE NOW, WE GONE “PUSH IT TO THE LIMIT.”

They also posted podcast snippets showing they can laugh at their past issues, writing, “THIS WHAT HAPPINESS & GETTING A LOT OF MONEY TOGETHER LOOK LIKE.”

Jim Jones Responds To Cam’ron & Ma$e

Jim Jones also made several posts alluding to the drama, stating, “After they laugh at th lies th Truth still hurts,” in one.

Another post featured a bombshell allegation from someone claiming Cam’ron allowed Jim Jones to be jumped in Harlem by eight men. They also alluded to an alleged scuffle between Cam and Tru Life back in the day, suggesting Jones had his fellow Dipset member’s back.

The back-and-forth stemmed from Jones’ recent remarks about his past issues with Cam, saying, “It started with Ma$e.”

During an interview with Justin Laboy Capo claimed he Ma$e would “s### on Cam… all the time,” referring to them as “so-called best friends.”

Jim Jones then explained the root of his issues with Ma$e, insisting his treatment of Cam’ron sparked the bad blood.

Elsewhere during the interview, Jones had harsh words for Cam’ron and 50 Cent.

“Get off my dick!” he said, reacting to Cam and 50 Cent discussing Fif bringing Capo onstage at a G-Unit show amid heavy internal tension at Dipset.

However, it appears Cam’ron and Ma$e will respond on their podcast, hinting at an explosive episode on Monday (January 13.)

They promised a “movie,” noting that peace is “a lesson for another day.”