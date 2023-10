Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

New music and a fire stable of artists remind the culture that Jim Jones as one of the best to ever do it.

Jim Jones is a Harlem legend, not just because he’s a part of the Diplomats collective—he’s earned the title Capo for the way he moves and the boss plays he has spearheaded over the last two decades. Now, as the top dog over at Vamp Life/ MNRK URBAN, he’s geared up to introduce a new generation of spitters.

The “Ballin’” recording artist has used his notoriety to support a group of new artists on his latest project, Jim Jones & ByrdGang 2.0, available on all streaming platforms on Friday (October 20).

AllHipHop.com was able to link up with Jim Jones, Freekey Zekey and a few of the new members of ByrdGang at a private listening party earlier this month. The energy was high, but more than that, the lyricism was top-tier. Capo has pulled artists from all over the country to give them a chance to do their thing on a major level.

When asked when he decided to be a boss, Jones replied, “Right now, I am doing my job as a boss and creating as many opportunities as possible and the fairest chances for my artists to obtain success. If I do that, I feel like I gave them a fair shot to make it in the big leagues.”

Jones also said he didn’t discriminate when pulling these artists together, noting that an artist doesn’t need to be from New York to be dope.The new Byrd Gang includes Ms. Hustle, Dyce Payso, Keen Streetz, DramaB2R, NuffSaid, Yellowtapee, 34Zeussy, G Mimms, Dilla Illa, Litty City and more.

Check out a few of these new artists we spoke to.

Meet Dyce Payso from The Bronx

Meet YellowTapee from Harlem

Dilla Illa from Southside Jamaica, Queens

Meet DramaB2R from the Badlands in Philly

Meet Ms. Hustle

Meet NuffSaid from West Philly

Jim Jones, who burst on the scene in the early 2000s on Roc-A-Fella Records and gave the world the first Byrd Gang project, the M.O.B: The Album featuring NOE, Mel Matrix, C#### Santana, Sandman, Juelz Santana, Sen City, the late Stack Bundles, Hell Rell and Oshy in 2008, has done it again.

Check out what his Dipset partner Freekey Zekey said about the new collection of artists and what he believes is their rap destiny.