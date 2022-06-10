Jim Jones & Maino Reveal How Their Beef Led To A Dramatic Standoff In An Atlanta Mall 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones and Manio told the story of the encounter for the first time and revealed how things could have gone left in a shopping mall.

Jim Jones and Maino dropped their debut The Lobby Boyz project last month, but many fans were unaware the pair had some issues back in the day.

Cam’ron and Jim Jones were not happy when Maino took shots at them on a song. However, “a Mexican standoff,” during a visit to an Atlanta shopping mall was all it took to squash the beef.

Jim Jones and Maino described the hilarious encounter for the first time on a recent episode of Gillie Da Kid and Wallo’s Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. The two rappers ran into each other on an escalator while shopping at Lenox Mall in Atlanta. However, while the situation was tense, as neither man wanted to back down, they ultimately found a way to see eye to eye.

“We had a Mexican standoff,” Maino recalled as the show hosts broke into fits of laughter. “I was on the escalator going up, Lenox Mall. Jim Jones had to have 30 n##### with him. I had my brother 80 with me, it was like four or five of us. I’m going up, and I see these n##### going down, and they see me and I start counting and I’m like ‘Damn, that’s a lot of n#####.’ So I got to the top of the escalator, something say turn around and them n##### coming back up.”

The two groups then began eyeballing each other before exchanging a few words.

Jim Jones added, “80 and Sheek, Sheek is my OG, similar to how [Maino] and 80 move. But they knew each other very tight from being in the street. So at that point, they kind of intervened. They was saying what they was saying and it was just somehow me and him walked by ourselves to Bloomingdale’s.” Check out the clip below.

Jim Jones & Maino Take Control Of The Situation

Despite their issues, Jim Jones and Maino separated themselves from the others and introduced themselves to each other. They were able to calm the situation and prevent things from going left.

Fortunately for fans of the two New York spitters, the pair maintained a good relationship and formed The Lobby Boyz. Check out their 15-track self-titled debut below, featuring Benny The Butcher, Fabolous, Dave East, Styles P, Fivio Foreign, and more.