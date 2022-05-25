Jim Jones & Maino Team Up For Lobby Boyz Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Check out the full tracklist for the duo’s upcoming joint effort.

New York City-bred rappers Jim Jones and Jermaine “Maino” Coleman have joined forces for a new collaborative project. The duo is collectively known as Lobby Boyz.

Jim Jones and Maino will release their self-titled album on May 27 via ONErpm. Guest features on Lobby Boyz include Fivio Foreign, Fabolous, Benny The Butcher, Young M.A., and more.

A music video for “Lobby Boyz Anthem” featuring Lyrivelli dropped in February. The “No Bobby V” visual with Fabolous landed earlier this month.

Harlem native Jim Jones rose to prominence as a member of the NYC-based The Diplomats. His solo discography contains the projects such as Harlem: Diary of a Summer, Hustler’s P.O.M.E. (Product of My Environment), and El Capo.

Maino’s album catalog includes the studio LPs If Tomorrow Comes… and The Day After Tomorrow. The Brooklyn representative also dropped several mixtapes and EPs since 2005, including K.O.B. and Yellow Tape: King Kong & Godzilla with Uncle Murda.

Lobby Boyz Cover Art

Lobby Boyz Tracklist:

1. “Project Baby”

2. “Lobby Boy Anthem” (featuring Lyrivelli)

3. “No Love”

4. “Praying” (featuring Benny the Butcher)

5. “Climb Back” (featuring Dios Moreno)

6. “Off the Leash” (featuring Holy)

7. “Slide” (featuring Fivio Foreign)

8. “Babysitter” (featuring Yung Bleu)

9. “No Bobby V” (featuring Fabolous)

10. “King of the City” (featuring Capella Grey)

11. “One Day” (featuring Young M.A)

12. “Die Young” (featuring Styles P)

13. “BK to Harlem”

14. “Life Of A Lobby Boy”