Jim Jones Suggests Pusha T’s Brother Is “A Crackhead” In Diss Track Leak

Jim Jones became a trending Twitter topic on Saturday (June 24) after a snippet of an alleged Pusha T diss track started making the rounds. In the clip, Jones essentially calls Pusha T’s brother No Malice a crackhead. He also takes a stab at Pusha T’s endorsement deal with McDonald’s.

“Trying to bring the Clipse back,” he spits. “Talking ‘bout your brother, what happened to that boy?/It looking like they be selling crack to that boy.”

Here we go! Jim Jones fires back at Pusha T. Full reply coming soon! pic.twitter.com/jNEWh6WGbm — Riki P. (@itsrikip) June 24, 2023

The vitriol between the two began in April after Jones stated King Push didn’t belong in a Top 50 list of greatest rappers. It picked up on June 20 after Clipse—comprised of Pusha T and No Malice—premiered a new song during Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton debut in Paris.

The track included a perceived stab at Jim Jones with Push rapping, “Beware of my name, that there’s delegate/You know I know where you’re delicate/Crush you to pieces, I’ll hum a breath of it/I will close your heaven for the hell of it.”

He continued, “You think it’d be valor amongst veterans/I’m watching your fame escape relevance,” he raps. “We all in a room but here’s the elephant/You chasing a feature out of your element/And those lab diamonds under inspection/The question marks block your blessings/It’s no tombstones in the desert/I know by now you get the message.”

Jones appeared to reply to Pusha T hours after the song dropped, writing on Instagram, “Let me know if they serious cause my name is my name #Capo.” He also shared a video in which he doesn’t say a word but laughs hysterically while “Come Again” plays in the background. He added, “Let me know when they really ready.”

It should be only a matter of time before Jim Jones drops the full track. Whether it’s solely aimed at the It’s Almost Dry rapper remains to be seen. In the meantime, watch the clip above.