Pusha T Debuts Apparent Jim Jones Diss While Walking LV Runway In Paris 

Pusha T has seemingly responded to Jim Jones’ claims that he’s not a Top 50 rapper in the most braggadocious yet classy way, unloading subliminal shots at the Dipset member while walking the runway at Pharell Williams’ Louis Vuitton debut.

Pharrell premiered several new songs during his official debut as Louis Vuitton’s new men’s creative director at the iconic Pont Neuf bridge in Paris on Tuesday (June 20). Among them, an unreleased Clipse track that sees King Push warning folks it’s unwise to mention him.

“Beware of my name, that there’s delegate,” he raps. “You know I know where you’re delicate/Crush you to pieces, I’ll hum a breath of it/I will close your heaven for the hell of it.”

Both rappers began trending as other lyrics had fans convinced Pusha T was sending shots at Jim Jones.

“You think it’d be valor amongst veterans/I’m watching your fame escape relevance,” he raps. “We all in a room but here’s the elephant/You chasing a feature out of your element/And those lab diamonds under inspection/The question marks block your blessings/It’s no tombstones in the desert/I know by now you get the message.”

JAY-Z and Beyoncé were among the star-studded guest list and sat front row bobbing their heads as Pusha T walked the runway alongside his brother and Clipse partner No Malice.

Pusha T & Malice walking the LV runway for Pharrell’s new menswear collection to their new (rebuttal) track is a monumental moment. pic.twitter.com/MHPSf2utrb — Josh B. (@jshyb_) June 21, 2023

Jim Jones Shades Pusha T

Fans have been waiting for a response after Jim Jones shaded Pusha T in April, debating his inclusion on a list of the 50 greatest rappers.

“What has [Pusha T] done that puts him in the greatest rappers of all time besides talk about coke that he probably didn’t get himself?” Jim Jones asked during an appearance on Spotify’s RapCaviar podcast. “He’s nice! He’s nice as s###. He could rap his ass off, but what has he done?”

Pusha T when Jim Jones falls for the bait so he can drop a diabolical diss pic.twitter.com/I1jPmSE2Qz — Franklin Hatchett (@RollxTidexTee) June 20, 2023

I just know Pusha T was in the house like this after Jim Jones was talking about him lmao pic.twitter.com/YfT9gegxBu — Franklin Hatchett (@RollxTidexTee) June 20, 2023

Hov Front row at the Fashion Show listening to Pusha T diss Jim Jones like: pic.twitter.com/OqCOK29ZNM — Forever Trill🇳🇬 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@mccauley318) June 20, 2023

Pusha T has his song playing that throws shots at Jim Jones…..during Pharrell Louis Vuitton debut fashion show…….while he walks the runway…….This n#### is diabolical 😂🤣😂😂……aint nothing like us 757 boys man……when they go low we got to hell 😂😂🤣🤣 — Twenty Duce aka Hacksaw Him Duggan (@Twentyduce) June 21, 2023