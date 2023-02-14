Pharrell Williams Tapped By Louis Vuitton To Fill Virgil Abloh’s Creative Director Role

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Pharrell Williams has been named the Men’s Creative Director for Louis Vuitton. The announcement comes more than a year after predecessor and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh died. The luxury fashion brand revealed the hire via Twitter on Valentine’s Day (February 14) with a black and white portrait of Williams draped in a Louis Vuitton blanket.

“Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome @Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director,” the caption reads. “His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.”

Virgil Abloh died in November 2021 following a private battle with cancer. Nobody in the fashion or entertainment industries knew he was sick. LVMH broke the news with a tweet, writing, “LVMH, Louis Vuitton and Off White are devastated to announce the passing of Virgil Abloh of cancer, which he had been battling privately for several years. We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom.

“The LVHM family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones, after the passing of their husband, their father, the brother or their friend.” The post was signed by LVHM CEO Bernard Arnault.

Abloh was fighting a rare, aggressive form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma. Diagnosed in 2019, he chose to kept his health issues close to home, which his family explained in a separate Instagram post.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend,” the caption read. “He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.

“For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art and culture.”

As for Pharrell Williams, his involvement in the fashion industry runs deep. He’s the co-owner of streetwear brand Human Made alongside Kenzo creative director Nigo, founder of the Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream streetwear brand, co-owner of G-Star Raw Denim and a regular collaborator with Tiffany and adidas. In 2021, the N.E.R.D mastermind ventured into beauty with gender neutral brand Humanrace. He’s also a longtime friend of Chanel and served as a muse to the late Karl Lagerfeld.