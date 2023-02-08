Tyler, The Creator Recalls Pharrell Inspiring Him To Take Making Music More Seriously

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Cash In Cash Out” collaborators appear in the ‘RapCaviar Presents’ docuseries.

Hulu will premiere the RapCaviar Presents documentary series on March 30. Before the program debuts on the streaming platform, viewers get a sneak peek clip featuring Tyler, The Creator and Pharrell Williams.

“I didn’t have a father. I didn’t have a big brother, I didn’t have a cousin. So as a kid, since ten or eleven, Pharrell is who I looked at,” says Tyler in the First-Look video posted to YouTube.

Pharrell Williams states, “Through that, we just developed a friendship where he would ask me for advice on certain things. Tyler was talking about where he was and feeling low. He wants that respect.”

The two Grammy-winning Hip Hop artists worked together on the 2022 single “Cash In Cash Out” which also featured Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage. Prior to that, Pharrell inspired Tyler to make purpose-oriented music.

“Okay, no more being silly,” recalled Tyler, The Creator in the RapCaviar Presents docuseries. “Music first. And at that moment, we went home. I just wanted to change everything. I just wanted to switch, and the switch f###### happened.”

Since 2017, Tyler, The Creator released the Flower Boy, Igor, and Call Me If You Get Lost studio LPs. All three albums garnered widespread critical acclaim. The latter two projects peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

Hulu’s RapCaviar Presents will also include interviews with Jack Harlow, Coi Leray, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, and other Hip Hop figures. Based on Spotify’s flagship rap music playlist, RapCaviar Presents will air seven episodes.