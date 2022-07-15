Spotify’s ‘RapCaviar Presents’ Docuseries Heads To Hulu

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The program will feature Tyler, The Creator, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

RapCaviar is one of the most prominent Hip Hop brands on the internet. Spotify’s flagship rap music playlist has a new documentary series headed to Hulu.

The upcoming RapCaviar Presents program will cover provocative issues from Hip Hop culture. Hulu to premiere the 8-episode series in November 2022.

Early episodes of RapCaviar Presents will feature high-profile rappers Tyler, The Creator, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Roddy Ricch, and others.

Karam Gill will serve as executive producer and creative director. Steve Rivo is the showrunner. Carl Chery and Liz Gateley will oversee creative for Spotify. Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are on the staff for Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation.

The RapCaviar channel on Spotify features over 13,500 artists and has over 14 million followers. It currently hosts singles by Drake, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Durk, Yo Gotti, Cardi B, and more Hip Hop acts.

Last month, RapCaviar revealed its 2022 All-RapCaviar line-up. Future, Gunna, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Durk, and Drake made the First Team. All-RapCaviar also presented the nominees for Rookie Of The Year and Most Valuable Player.

Hulu recently debated the Look At Me: XXXTentacion documentary. The film explores late Florida rapper Jahseh “XXXTentacion” Onfroy’s life story. XXX’s family contributed to the doc.