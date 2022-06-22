Lil Durk Reacts To Making Spotify’s 2022 All-RapCaviar First Team

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Chicago native is among the five names to make the streamer’s list.

Spotify’s RapCaviar announced its third annual All-RapCaviar lineup. Inspired by the All-NBA team, the streaming giant’s campaign highlights the top Hip Hop stars of the year.

Future, Gunna, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Durk, and Drake made the All-RapCaviar’s First Team for 2022. The Second Team consists of Kanye West, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Lil Baby, and Megan Thee Stallion.

RapCaviar selected YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Kodak Black, Nicki Minaj, Latto, and Pusha T for the Third Team. 7220 album creator Lil Durk spoke to Spotify about being chosen as a First Teamer for the second year in a row.

Durk states, “RapCaviar is the best of the best. It’s the place where fans go to listen to their favorite songs that represent our culture. I appreciate Spotify for naming me First Team All-RapCaviar for the second year in a row. Recognition like this motivates me to keep going harder and get better.”

Fans Can Vote For All-RapCaviar’s ROTY & MVP

Additionally, RapCaviar also revealed its nominees for Rookie Of The Year and Most Valuable Player. Yeat, Nardio Wick, Bia, and Mike Dimes are up for ROTY. The MVP award will go to Kendrick Lamar, Gunna, Future, or Lil Durk.

The All-RapCaviar Coach of the Year will be revealed on June 22. Plus, RapCaviar debuted Inside RapCaviar on June 21. The program features Hip Hop personalities discussing the All-RapCaviar teams and category nominees.

Last year’s All-RapCaviar Teams included J. Cole, Polo G, Lil Durk, Drake, and Lil Baby on the First Team. Coi Leray, Lil Tjay, Megan Thee Stallion, Moneybagg Yo, and Pooh Shiesty made the Second Team. Young Thug, Tyler, The Creator, and Migos were included on the Third Team.

J. Cole also won All-RapCaviar’s MVP Award for 2021. Pooh Shiesty took home the Rookie Of The Year trophy last July. Social media users can vote for this year’s Rookie Of The Year and Most Valuable Player honors via RapCaviar’s Twitter account below.

It’s time to choose the 2022 #AllRapCaviar MVP 🙌 Who's got your vote—K. Dot, Gunna, Future or Durk? — RapCaviar (@RapCaviar) June 21, 2022

The #AllRapCaviar Rookie of the Year is in your hands! Vote now for the winner ⬇️ — RapCaviar (@RapCaviar) June 21, 2022