RapCaviar Names J. Cole, Drake, Lil Durk & More To Its All-RapCaviar Team

In celebration of the NBA Finals, Spotify’s RapCaviar revealed the 2021 All-RapCaviar Teams. The streaming service’s lists are inspired by the annual All-NBA Teams.

J. Cole, Polo G, Lil Durk, Drake, and Lil Baby were named to the First Team for RapCaviar. Each of those commercially successful rhymers have been regulars on the music charts over the last six months.

The All-RapCaviar Second Team includes Coi Leray, Lil Tjay, Megan Thee Stallion, Moneybagg Yo, and Pooh Shiesty. For the Third Team, RapCaviar recognized Young Thug and Tyler, The Creator as well as Migos members Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff.

The selections for the 2021 All-RapCaviar Teams were based on the acts’ streaming performances on RapCaviar and other Spotify Hip Hop-centered playlists during the duration of the NBA season (December 22 through June 14).

Last month, RapCaviar presented its Mount Rushmore of rappers for the 2010s decade. The faces of Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Nicki Minaj were placed on the fictitious monument.

In 2020, Spotify identified Drake as the leader of RapCaviar’s list of Top Male Artists on the playlist since 2015. Cardi B was listed as RapCaviar’s Top Female Artist over that five-year period.

Songs by Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Doja Cat, and Erica Banks were the most-streamed songs of 2021 on Spotify’s “Feelin’ Myself” playlist. All five women also made the Top 5 most-streamed tracks since the launch of the “Feelin’ Myself” collection.