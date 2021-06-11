Spotify Reveals “Feelin’ Myself” Playlist’s Top-Streamed Female Hip Hop Artists

Songs by Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Doja Cat, Cardi B, and Erica Banks were popular on the platform.

Many Hip Hop fans were enthused this morning because several notable women released new music on the same day. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot S###,” Doja Cat’s “Need To Know,” Migos & Cardi B’s “Type S###,” and Polo G & Nicki Minaj’s “For the Love of New York” all arrived on June 11.

This week also saw Spotify reveal the top-streamed female Hip Hop artists from the Sweden-based company’s all-female “Feelin’ Myself” playlist. Megan Thee Stallion is the list’s most-streamed act.

“Best Friend” by Saweetie featuring Doja Cat tops the tally of the most-streamed “Feelin’ Myself” selections of 2021. Erica Banks’s breakout viral hit “Buss It” was named the most-streamed track since “Feelin’ Myself” launched.

Cardi B’s “Up” made it onto the Most Stream Tracks of 2021 rankings and “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion made it onto the Most Streamed Tracks Since Launch rankings. City Girls and Latto were among the “Feelin’ Myself” playlist’s Most Streamed Artists.

Over 1.7 million Spotify users currently follow the “Feelin’ Myself” collection. The fast-growing, rap-centered playlist also features promotional videos starring up-and-coming performers like Iamdoechii and Coi Leray.

In addition, Spotify is featuring female rap stars on the cover art of other Hip Hop playlists including RapCaviar, Most Necessary, and Get Turnt. Select takeovers are set to last through the month of June. Check out the “Feelin’ Myself” playlist rankings below.

“Feelin’ Myself” Playlist’s Most Streamed Artists Since Launch

Megan Thee Stallion Saweetie Doja Cat City Girls Latto

“Feelin’ Myself” Playlist’s Most Streamed Tracks of 2021

“Best Friend” by Saweetie (feat. Doja Cat) “Buss It” by Erica Banks “Up” by Cardi B “Streets” by Doja Cat “Body” by Megan Thee Stallion

“Feelin’ Myself” Playlist’s Most Streamed Tracks Since Launch