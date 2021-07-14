RapCaviar Crowns J. Cole 2021 MVP & Pooh Shiesty 2021 Rookie Of The Year

Who are your Hip Hop Most Valuable Player and Rookie Of The Year choices for 2021?

J. Cole and Pooh Shiesty were named the big winners of the 2021 All-RapCaviar Awards. Spotify’s RapCaviar polled its followers to determine which rappers should be rewarded with special honors for the period of December 2020 through June 2021.

RapCaviar’s fans crowned J. Cole as the 2021 MVP. In May, the Dreamville frontman from North Carolina released The Off-Season album which reportedly broke Spotify’s one-day streaming record for 2021 with 62 million streams.

J. Cole also made history this year when four tracks from The Off-Season opened in the Hot 100 chart’s Top 10 at the same time. The 36-year-old emcee/executive joined Drake, Lil Wayne, and Juice WRLD as the only artists to achieve that milestone.

All-RapCaviar’s Rookie Of The Year award went to Pooh Shiesty. The Memphis rapper is responsible for one of the most successful Hip Hop singles of the last eight months. “Back in Blood” featuring Lil Durk has amassed more than 125 million streams on Spotify.

Pooh Shiesty’s Shiesty Season mixtape peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned Gold certification from the RIAA. “Back in Blood” is certified 2x-Platinum. The Shiesty Season track “Neighbors” featuring BIG30 is certified Gold.

In addition, the 21-year-old 1017 Records/Atlantic Records signee was also selected as an XXL Freshman Class member for 2021. However, Pooh Shiesty was arrested for aggravated battery in June. He is being held without bond in the Miami-Dade County jail.

The votes are in 🗳@pooh_shiesty is the 2021 #AllRapCaviar Rookie of the Year! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/jWkt4ls7tx — RapCaviar (@RapCaviar) July 13, 2021

Last week, RapCaviar presented the 2021 All-RapCaviar Teams inspired by the annual All-NBA Teams. J. Cole, Polo G, Lil Durk, Drake, and Lil Baby made the popular Spotify playlist’s First Team. Pooh Shiesty was included on the All-RapCaviar Second Team.

Hip Hop acts Coi Leray, Lil Tjay, Megan Thee Stallion, and Moneybagg Yo were the other All-RapCaviar Second Team selections. Young Thug, Tyler, The Creator, and the three Migos members were picked for the All-RapCaviar Third Team.

RapCaviar also recently chose J. Cole, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Nicki Minaj to be the faces on the Hip Hop Mount Rushmore for the 2010s decade. Twitter users voted for Minaj to fill the final spot over Future, Kanye West, and Lil Wayne.

