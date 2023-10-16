Jim Jones Seeks “Fiends” Jada Pinkett Smith Sold Drugs To As A Teen 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A recent revelation from Jada Pinkett Smith has Jim Jones asking questions.

The “Set If Off” actress is opening up about her past ahead of her candid upcoming memoir Worthy, making some startling admissions in a series of viral interviews. Smith’s revelations have been the talk of social media, with everybody chiming in, including Jim Jones.

The Dipset rapper took to Instagram Live over the weekend, calling on one of her old customers to speak out.

“If you sold crack in the nineties, nine times out of ten, there’s still some crackheads in the neighbourhood that can vouch that you were selling that butter,” Jim Jones said. “I don’t know where Jada grew up at, but we need to go check and see if they got some fiends that can verify, validify that she was selling that she had that butter on the block for sale.” Check out his comments below.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Jada Pinkett Smith spoke openly about her drug-dealing past as a teen growing up in Baltimore.

“I knew that anything that I needed was something I needed to provide for,” she explained. “I decided to sell drugs.”

“Growing up, the drug dealers were the ones that had affluence,” Smith added. “That’s what we readily saw as success. And so for me, considering my circumstances at the time, my mother was not doing well. She was a high-functioning heroin addict. We didn’t have the things that we should have. The home we lived in was not taken care of.”

It wasn’t just Jim Jones who had something to say about Jada Pinkett Smith dealing drugs.

“Alright enough is enough,” 50 Cent wrote, sharing a headline about Smith selling crack. “FREE WILL SMITH! WTF is going on.”