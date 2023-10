Jada Pinkett Smith has been making the press rounds in support of her new memoir, Worthy—but people’s patience with her is wearing thin. Last week, Pinkett Smith sat down with the TODAY Show for an extensive interview in which she admitted she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016, something she discussed in her book. Naturally, that sent social media into a frenzy and people questioned how she could continue to publicly humiliate her husband.

50 Cent spoke for many on Sunday (October 15) when he shared an Instagram post that included a photo of Pinkett Smith and the headline: “Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she sold a lot of crack as a teenager.” He wrote in the caption: “Alright enough is an enough FREE WILL SMITH! WTF is going to on.”

50 Cent isn’t alone in his sentiments. Social media has been littered with posts about Pinkett Smith’s perceived disregard for Smith’s feelings. During an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Pinkett Smith again talked about her “friendship” with Tupac Shakur then claimed he once proposed to her while he was behind bars at Rikers Island. Her apparent obsession with the late rapper has been internet fodder for years, and her recent sit-downs have done nothing to squash the speculation that she’s been in love with Shakur the entire time she’s been married to Smith.

ESPN‘s Stephen A. Smith ripped into Pinkett Smith on a recent episode of his YouTube show, saying, “Let me tell y’all what Will Smith does not deserve: He does not deserve what Jada Pinkett Smith has done to him. Now I know people very, very close to Jada Pinkett Smith, and I am not going to utter a disrespectful word about her. That’s not where I’m going. It’s deeper than that.”

He continued, “There are a few questions that Jada Pinkett Smith deserves to be asked to her. Where’s your compassion? Where’s your decency? Where is your respect for a man you still acknowledge as your husband? Where is the respect for a man you walked down the aisle with and pledged your life to in 1997 for better or worse, for rich or [for] poorer, in sickness and in health, ’til death do you part?”

The comments on Twitter (X) are indicative of the general consensus—people are sick of Jada Pinkett Smith. Check out some of the responses below.

“Jada Pinkett Smith reveals in new interview that…” me: pic.twitter.com/R4HdGhHx9y — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) October 15, 2023

How do we collectively unplug from Jada Pinkett Smith’s stream of consciousness. — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) October 15, 2023

“Jada Pinkett Smith reveals in new interview” All of us: pic.twitter.com/4yil1kKOKk — It’s About Bravo (@about_bravo) October 15, 2023

There’s no way a woman like Jada Pinkett Smith should be advising anyone on how to live their lives. She’s a complete mess. Delusional, narcissistic, and just embarrassing. No dignity. No respect for privacy. Telling all their business all under the guise of keeping it real. — glamourqueen (@glamourqueenmua) October 11, 2023

I am now positive that Tupac Shakur faked his death to get away from Jada Pinkett Smith. Or maybe he just had himself killed to escape her. She is a succubus. Tupac is dead, and Will Smith seems so mentally broken that he might as well be too. She seems like a horrible person. pic.twitter.com/uumHY8zJ6V — Deep to Moss (@ilikebigdecks) October 15, 2023

I do not want to know any more information about Jada Pinkett Smith for the remainder of my life — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) October 15, 2023