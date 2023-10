The actress has made several confessions about her marriage to Will Smith while doing the press rounds for her new book.

50 Cent apparently doesn’t co-sign Jada Pinkett Smith’s recent rounds of interviews in support of her new memoir, Worthy.

On Sunday (October 15), the rapper/television executive shared an Instagram post that included a photo of Pinkett Smith and the headline: “Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she sold a lot of crack as a teenager.” He wrote in the caption: “Alright enough is an enough FREE WILL SMITH! WTF is going to on.”

Jada Pinkett Smith has made several confessions about her marriage to Will Smith while doing the press rounds. Among the most surprising was the revelation she and the blockbuster movie star have been separated since 2016. While Pinkett Smith confirmed it wasn’t “a divorce on paper,” she explained they are only married to maintain appearances.

“By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying,” she said. “I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.” When asked why the couple didn’t publicly announce the news, Pinkett Smith replied they weren’t “ready yet” and “still trying to figure out, between the two of us, how to be in partnership.”

Pinkett Smith also talked about the infamous Oscars slap at the 2022 Academy Awards, saying she was surprised to hear Will Smith call her his “wife” when it was a term that hadn’t used in years. She also talks about it in the book.

“We had been living separate lives and were there as family, not as husband and wife,” she writes. “But when I hear Will yell ‘wife’ in the chaos of the moment, an internal shift of Oh s— . . . I am his wife! happens instantly. I’m aware that I’m at the Oscars in a beautiful but very heavy forest-green dress with a high neck, a zipper bodice, and a train a thousand miles long, and I’ve had to stay seated all evening. But no matter how much growth I’ve recently experienced, my old mechanisms are driving, and my mind is racing with, Oh s###, if I have to fight or run, I’m done! I can’t even get up!”

Elsewhere in her multitude of interviews, Pinkett Smith claimed Tupac Shakur suffered from alopecia and that he once proposed to her while serving time at Rikers Island. She also said Chris Rock hit on her amid Will Smith divorce rumors and called her marriage to Smith a “divine assignment.”