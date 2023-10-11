AllHipHop

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett “Divorce” News Send Social Media Into Shambles

Fans are perplexed, wondering why “The Fresh Prince” actor would smack Chris Rock on live TV over a woman he’s not romantically involved with anymore.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett have been legally married for 26 years but separated for seven of them. Pinkett made the bombshell admission in her new memoir, Worthy, which she recently discussed on the TODAY Show. During the conversation, she revealed she and Smith decided to live separate lives beginning in 2016.

Although Pinkett confirmed that it wasn’t “a divorce on paper,” she essentially admitted they are only still married to maintain appearances. She said, “By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.” When asked why the couple didn’t publicly announce the news, Pinkett replied they weren’t “ready yet” and “still trying to figure out, between the two of us, how to be in partnership.”

Pinkett opens up about the moment Will Smith infamously smacked Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards in her upcoming book and likened it to being a teenager at a rowdy club back in Baltimore.

“We had been living separate lives and were there as family, not as husband and wife,” she writes. “But when I hear Will yell ‘wife’ in the chaos of the moment, an internal shift of Oh s— . . . I am his wife! happens instantly,” she writes. “I’m aware that I’m at the Oscars in a beautiful but very heavy forest-green dress with a high neck, a zipper bodice, and a train a thousand miles long, and I’ve had to stay seated all evening. But no matter how much growth I’ve recently experienced, my old mechanisms are driving, and my mind is racing with, Oh s—, if I have to fight or run, I’m done! I can’t even get up!”

Needless to say, fans are perplexed, wondering why Smith would defend a woman he’s not romantically involved with anymore. They also don’t understand why Pinkett continues to “embarrass” Smith over and over again—from the August Alsina “entanglement” to intimate details about their sex life.

