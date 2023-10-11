Will Smith & Jada Pinkett “Divorce” News Send Social Media Into Shambles

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fans are perplexed, wondering why “The Fresh Prince” actor would smack Chris Rock on live TV over a woman he’s not romantically involved with anymore.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett have been legally married for 26 years but separated for seven of them. Pinkett made the bombshell admission in her new memoir, Worthy, which she recently discussed on the TODAY Show. During the conversation, she revealed she and Smith decided to live separate lives beginning in 2016.

Although Pinkett confirmed that it wasn’t “a divorce on paper,” she essentially admitted they are only still married to maintain appearances. She said, “By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.” When asked why the couple didn’t publicly announce the news, Pinkett replied they weren’t “ready yet” and “still trying to figure out, between the two of us, how to be in partnership.”

Jada Pinkett Smith says her and Will Smith have been separated since 2016 👀😳. No wonder she was having an entanglement with August Alsina right under the same roof with Will. Fear women.pic.twitter.com/sp6Bsd66nv — AFRICAN SAM (@MistaSam_) October 11, 2023

Pinkett opens up about the moment Will Smith infamously smacked Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards in her upcoming book and likened it to being a teenager at a rowdy club back in Baltimore.

“We had been living separate lives and were there as family, not as husband and wife,” she writes. “But when I hear Will yell ‘wife’ in the chaos of the moment, an internal shift of Oh s— . . . I am his wife! happens instantly,” she writes. “I’m aware that I’m at the Oscars in a beautiful but very heavy forest-green dress with a high neck, a zipper bodice, and a train a thousand miles long, and I’ve had to stay seated all evening. But no matter how much growth I’ve recently experienced, my old mechanisms are driving, and my mind is racing with, Oh s—, if I have to fight or run, I’m done! I can’t even get up!”

Needless to say, fans are perplexed, wondering why Smith would defend a woman he’s not romantically involved with anymore. They also don’t understand why Pinkett continues to “embarrass” Smith over and over again—from the August Alsina “entanglement” to intimate details about their sex life.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Me counting all the times Jada woke up and chose to embarrass will smith pic.twitter.com/99mSXHDhJ8 — Danny (@dannywontmiss) October 11, 2023

Jada Pinket Smith when it comes to being the worst woman in history pic.twitter.com/p8IOYVfWU2 — 𝕶𝖍𝖞 ☄︎ (@xkhyamix) October 11, 2023

Everyone on Twitter when they saw Jada Pinkett Smith say her and Will Smith have been separated since 2016… pic.twitter.com/LWb4OR7RXY — alex (@AlexUlrichh) October 11, 2023

Imagine Jada Pinkett calling this smacking of Chris Rock a skit 😭😭 Will Smith will be regretting right now pic.twitter.com/ZDo2DB8Xud — Skillz (@skillzxtimi) October 11, 2023

This video perfectly dictates how Jada Pinkett treated Will Smith in their marriage pic.twitter.com/RROUFvV2m5 — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) October 11, 2023

So Will Smith smacked the s### out of Chris Rock over this joke and is not even together with Jada Pinkett 😭😭😭😭… this is embarrassing city boys down -1000 pic.twitter.com/l0SPqz4xsz — Chombe (@Chombe1080) October 11, 2023

Everyone logging on Twitter Wednesday morning seeing Jada, Will Smith, and Chris Rock trend again pic.twitter.com/iJQoMwV4V6 — MeNameIsWes (@weszmarsh) October 11, 2023

Jada, Gabby, Dwayne, and Will need to stop terrorizing us with tales of their marital woes. Enough. Forreal lmao. Even Jesus rested. — kf (@MadameFowler) October 11, 2023

Jada’s emotionally abusive & it’s been sickening to watch. If she’s not telling the world that Will never, “satisfied her in bed,” bragging about cheating on him, berating him for defending her against Chris Rock, etc, she’s figuring out ways to embarrass this man. Deplorable https://t.co/bPgtWtgbRy — kelcie (@Kelcie_XOTWOD) October 11, 2023

Jada: “Will and I were separated for years before the slap” Us, pretending to be shocked: 👀 pic.twitter.com/1IiJS4zcJ9 — John Crotty Stan (@StanCrotty) October 11, 2023