Jim Jones Starring in Christmas Movie with Nick Cannon

Jim Jones is filming a Christmas movie with Nick Cannon and having a lot of fun in the process! The pair shared images of their time on set.

The Harlem rapper took to Instagram to post a video of him and Nick on set. The post was captioned: “@nickcannon is a beast wit production my respect for him just went up another notch. He told me at a interview we did in la before th pandemic he wanted to put me in some movies long story short he kept his word. I’m bout to hit th big screen.”

Jim continued, giving praise to the multi-media personality saying, “He def deserves his flowers for all he has. done for th culture and all he is doin for th culture. Ima actor lol Ps he got like a 100 people on set workin for him and th mostly look like me very fly”

Jim doesn’t reveal his part in the movie but he does tell us which character he won’t be playing! “I’m shooting a Christmas movie but they ain’t got me playing Scrooge McDuck.

In another video, the pair could be seen on set with Jim joking about his recent “Versus” battle against The Lox saying that Nick told him, “You should have had “Wild n’ Out” out there with you for Versus. I’m bringing “Wild N’ Out” next time on the ‘Versus’”

Jim may well make the switch from music to movies permanent, it appears there are a few more perks involved! Jim posted a video of himself walking back to set, an umbrella being held over his head by an assistant saying, “I might get used to this move thing!”

Nick also posted some shots from the set to his Instagram and revealed that the movie also stars Karen Clark Sheard of the Clark Sisters and her daughter, fellow gospel singer, Kierra Sheard. Chrisette Michele also has a role in the film and was pictured sitting next to Nick as he sings and plays the piano.

Nick’s new live talk show for Daytime, described as “a fun, optimistic hour of comedy-driven entertainment anchored by Fox Television Stations,” begins September, 27