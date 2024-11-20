Jim Jones Invites Harlem Residents To Turkey Giveaway

Jim Jones returns to Harlem with his annual turkey giveaway, offering families in need a chance to celebrate Thanksgiving with a meal.

Harlem’s streets are about to bustle with holiday spirit as Jim Jones, rapper and entrepreneur, steps into his role as a community leader with the return of his annual turkey giveaway.

On Sunday, November 24, Jones will partner with his nonprofit VampCares to distribute free turkeys to local families in need.

Jones, a Harlem native, has made it a tradition to give back during the holiday season, ensuring that residents in his home community can share a special meal for Thanksgiving.

“As someone who grew up in Harlem, it’s important to me to give back to the place that shaped me,” Jim Jones told AllHipHop in a statement. “The holidays are about community, gratitude, and giving, and I’m grateful for the chance to make a difference in people’s lives.”

The hip-hop icon’s philanthropy is well-documented.

While he’s known in the music industry for hits like “We Fly High” and “Pop Champagne,” it’s his dedication to Harlem that continues to resonate.

His turkey giveaway has become an annual event where the rapper stands side by side with his neighbors, distributing supplies on a first-come, first-served basis, while they last.

Jones’ far-reaching career spans much more than music.

As a founding member of The Diplomats, his influence extends into the world of entrepreneurship, from his Vampire Life Clothing line to his ventures with beverages like VampBerry and his wellness brand VAMP Fit.

Additionally, Jones has held the role of Global Ambassador for spirits innovator Luè Cognac and Jade sparkling wines.

His philanthropic efforts through VampCares mirror his lifelong commitment to inner-city youth and other disadvantaged communities.

The turkey giveaway will take place on November 24 at 57 Malcolm X Blvd., New York from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET..