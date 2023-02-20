Jim Jones Wants Cardi B, & Fat Joe As Team Captains In Mayor’s Cup of Dance 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jim Jones has teamed up with NYC mayor Eric Adams to spotlight the city’s most talented dancers, and he wants his celeb pals to help.

The Harlem native has linked with NYC mayor Eric Adams a few times since their initial meeting. The pair met last month backstage at the Dipset rapper’s dressing room during his guest appearance at Drake’s recent Apollo Theater concert. Jim Jones discussed his plans for community outreach in Harlem after the mayor requested to meet the rapper.

Jim Jones Wants NYC Rappers To Get Involved

Now, Jim Jones is working on drafting some of New York City’s biggest rappers to get on board with the project. He wants a celebrity from each of the city’s five boroughs — The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island — to represent the dance crews.

“I sat down, and I spoke to Fabolous and Maino last night. I’m trying to get them to represent Brooklyn,” Jim Jones revealed during an interview with TMZ. “I made a few calls out for Bronx representatives. I’m thinking like Cardi B, Fat Joe. I gotta look forward to some Queens representatives, maybe looking to call out Nas, N.O.R.E., maybe people from the younger generation.”

While the tournament is still in the planning stages, Jim Jones hinted at some exciting potential prizes for the winners.

‘You might end up dancing in the middle of the Barclays Center in a Nets game. Who knows what the grand prize might be?” he teased.

The Diplomats co-founder also acknowledged the cultural significance of dance in Hip-Hop and drew a parallel between modern-day drill fans getting sturdy and the pioneer dancers of the genre.

“it gives me the same energy that it was when breakdancing,” he explained. “But they didn’t have the outlets these kids have now.”

Jim Jones also addressed the need for kids to have safe recreational community activities. “It’s about the camaraderie, it’s about the fellowship, [and] it’s teaching them how to communicate with each other.” Check out the video below.