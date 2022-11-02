Jimmy Kimmel Calls Kanye West ‘Tripolar’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Despite the comedian making a joke, bipolar disorder is a serious matter.

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel believes Kanye West is not bipolar but tri-polar.

On his special Halloween episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” he addressed the various ways Kanye seems to not be thinking clearly, and halfway joking that he is more delusional than mentally ill.

Kimmel addressed Ye comparing himself to George Floyd, who was murdered in 2020 by a then-police officer named Derek Chauvin. When speaking to the press, the producer said he now understood “how it feels to have a knee on my neck now.”

The comedian said, “No. No, you don’t. I think he might be tripolar. Is that a thing? Is there another step beyond bi[polar]? Many suggest that Kanye is off his meds. Turns out, he was never on them.”

Ye’s reasoning for no longer accepting his bipolar diagnosis is that a Jewish doctor read his evaluation wrong. He believes his maniac behavior comes from just being exhausted.

Back in 2020, AllHipHop.com reported that Kanye West talked about being bipolar with Kimmel.

West has been very open about dealing with bipolar disorder. The cover art for his 2018 album, Ye, featured the words, “I hate being bipolar it’s awesome.”

In 2016, he canceled his “Saint Pablo Tour” and underwent a psychiatric observation at UCLA Medical Center. But what exactly is bipolar disorder?

According to Mental Health Information, “Bipolar disorder (formerly called manic-depressive illness or manic depression) is a mental illness that causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, concentration, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks.”

There are three different types, according to the resource.

“Bipolar I disorder is defined by manic episodes that last at least 7 days (most of the day, nearly every day) or by manic symptoms that are so severe that the person needs immediate hospital care. Usually, depressive episodes occur as well, typically lasting at least 2 weeks. Episodes of depression with mixed features (having depressive symptoms and manic symptoms at the same time) are also possible. The experience of four or more episodes of mania or depression within a year is termed ‘rapid cycling.’

“Bipolar II disorder is defined by a pattern of depressive episodes and hypomanic episodes, but the episodes are less severe than the manic episodes in bipolar I disorder.

“Cyclothymic disorder (also called cyclothymia) is defined by recurrent hypomanic and depressive symptoms that are not intense enough or do not last long enough to qualify as hypomanic or depressive episodes.”