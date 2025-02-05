Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Will Smith Could Have Redeem Himself by Slapping Kanye West

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Kanye West’s Grammys red carpet stunt, joking that Will Smith could have redeemed himself by slapping the rapper instead.

Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time taking aim at Kanye West’s Grammys red carpet moment, joking that “all would be forgiven” if Will Smith had slapped the rapper instead of Chris Rock.

During an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night host dove into the weekend’s headlines, zeroing in on West and Bianca Censori’s eye-catching arrival at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

As photographers snapped away, Censori ditched her long fur coat, revealing a nearly transparent minidress—and no underwear.

The couple was supposedly asked to leave the event, but not before grabbing the internet’s attention.

Kimmel found parallels between the moment and Smith’s infamous 2022 Oscars slap, suggesting the actor could have redeemed himself if he had targeted Kanye West instead.

“You know what’s a shame?” Kimmel mused. “If Will Smith—all he had to do was run out on that red carpet and slap Kanye, I think all would be forgiven. He would be hosting the Oscars next year.”

Will Smith’s appearance at this year’s Grammys marked his first major awards show since the night he stormed the Academy Awards stage and struck Rock over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

The incident led to a decade-long ban from the Oscars and a firestorm of public debate.

But Kimmel didn’t stop at Smith’s theoretical redemption arc. He went on to skewer Kanye West’s unexpected return to the spotlight, offering a particularly colorful take on his presence at the ceremony.

“Another rodent came out of his hole to hit the red carpet at the Grammys last night—none other than Kanye West,” Kimmel quipped. “He showed up for the red carpet only with his wife, who caused quite a stir. She was wearing… nothing.”

Jimmy Kimmel likened it to the infamous wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl, when Justin Timberlake accidentally exposed Janet Jackson’s breast during their halftime performance.

“Remember when the whole country melted down when one of Janet Jackson’s boobs popped out for a millisecond?” he said. “Now a completely nude woman walks the red carpet at the Grammys, they’re yelling, ‘Bianca, over here on the right! Please!'”