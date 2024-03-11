Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Trump Over Scathing Oscars Review: “Isn’t It Past Your Jail Time?” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Kimmel clapped back at Donald Trump after the former president called the comedian the worst Oscars host ever.

Donald Trump shared a scathing review of the Oscars’ “worst host” ever, Jimmy Kimmel, promoting the comedian to clap back while live on air.

Presenting the final award on Sunday night (March 10), Kimmel said he had a minute to spare and decided to read a review of his performance as host of the ceremony.

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be,” Kimmel began, reading from his phone.

“Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous… blah, blah, blah. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Teasing the audience, Kimmel asked: “See if you can guess which former president just posted that on Truth Social.”

Kimmel thanked Trump for tuning in before clapping back with a jab of his own. “Isn’t it past your jail time?” he asked as the crowd erupted into laughter and applause.

Jimmy Kimmel calls out Donald Trump at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bAGWxUFg9P — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024

The joke referenced the embattled politician facing charges in four criminal cases. Trump faces multiple felony counts for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, among other charges.

Donald Trump Claps Back At Robert De Niro

While Donald Trump has yet to respond to Jimmy Kimmel, he did return fire after 2024 Oscars nominee Robert de Niro recently shared his thoughts on the former president.

“He’s such a mean, nasty, hateful person,” De Niro remarked during a recent appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher. “I’d never play him as an actor, because I can’t see any good in him. Nothing. Nothing at all. Nothing redeemable in him.”

Trump responded on Truth Social. “Robert De Niro has a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” he shared. “Such a stupid sounding guy, a low IQ individual!”