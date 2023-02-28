Jin Makes Surprise Return To Battle Rap To Honor Pat Stay After 17-Year Absence  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

King of the Dot hosted an epic fundraiser for Pat Stay full of surprises, including the return of BET “Freestyle Friday” champ Jin.

The great and the good of the battle rap world came together last weekend to celebrate the life of Pat Stay with an epic fundraiser for the Sucker Free Boss.

King Of The Dot rounded up some of battle rap’s most iconic artists for “Stay Forever’ weekend in Toronto. The card was impressively stacked with heavyweight battles, including Dumbfounded vs. Rone, The Saurus vs. Kid Twist, Real Deal vs. Loso, and Madflex vs. Mike P.

The Ultimate Rap League also lent talent to King of the Dot’s effort to raise funds for Pat Stay’s family. Real Sikh and Lu Castro took on the pairing of DNA and Charlie Clips in an epic clash of the eras double team matchup.

Dizaster Takes On Hollohan In Surprise Clash

However, while the scheduled lineup of talent was impressive, KOTD pulled out all the stops with some special surprises. West Coast titan Dizaster refused to let a torn ACL prevent him from honoring his friend. He fought through injury to take on Hollohan, who made his comeback to pay tribute to Pat Stay.

Both emcees kept the slain battle rapper close to their hearts throughout their clash with their choice of attire. Dizaster recreated the fit he sported during his title match against the Canadian legend while Hollohan donned the vest Pat Stay, known for his love of outlandish outfits, wore during his matchup against K-Shine.

Diz wore all black wit the KOTD title chain, when him and Pat battled at Blackout for their title match 😢 Hollohan got the same vest Pat had on in the Shine battle 😥 #LLPS pic.twitter.com/PcCJeqljgA — Battle Rap Bum (@BattleRapBum) February 27, 2023

Jin Returns to Battle Illmac

As if a battle between Hollow da Don and Charron wasn’t iconic enough, their clash was interrupted by a long-awaited mega match that left event goers feeling like they were immersed in a fever dream.

Check out the epic moment, captured by 15MinsOfFame, where Hollow stunned the crowd by introducing Illmac as his “backup” before Charron revealed, “I got so much pull; I can bring Jin back.”

Unkle Ra with the sampler for y’all! @15MofeRadio Get the 2 day full course meal at @KingOfTheDot on VOD demand now. #StayForever 🕊❤️💐 pic.twitter.com/B0IWrfPMFu — MC Jin (@iammcjin) February 27, 2023

When a fan questioned, “how did KOTD finally make Jin vs. Illmac happen?!” the 7- time BET “Freestyle Friday” champion replied, “Two words. PAT. STAY.”

Jin Honors Pat Stay With Heartfelt Freestyle

After the battle, Jin took to Twitter to share an emotional freestyle explaining why he returned after 17 years. “Sometimes you just need to pour it all out on the track. #StayForever 💐❤️🥲” he penned in the caption.

“The fact pat brought this out of u is the most beautiful s### ive ever seen in this culture,” Dizaster replied in the comments section before adding Jin’s bars made him “tear up a bit on the ending.”

Sometimes you just need to pour it all out on the track. #StayForever 💐❤️🥲 pic.twitter.com/TiGEitFkxy — MC Jin (@iammcjin) February 27, 2023

KOTD and the battle rap community raised more than $140,000 for Pat Stay’s family. A VOD is available for the event, with proceeds adding to the cause. Click here to order.

Friends, supporters and the leagues have already raised more than a quarter million for the family through a GoFundMe campaign.