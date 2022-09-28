Police Ask The Public For Photos And Video From The Night Of Pat Stay’s Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Halifax Regional Police listed a number for people to call to share evidence.

It has been weeks since rapper Pat Stay was murdered in a local Canadian bar, and Halifax Regional Police are feverishly putting together the case against the man suspected of fatally stabbing the artist.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the 26-year-old father of two and noted battle rapper was fatally stabbed on Sunday, Sept. 4, around 12:35 a.m., while partying at the Yacht Club Social, Bar & Distillery in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

On Sept. 10, investigators arrested 31-year-old Adam Joseph Drake in Tantallon, N.S. for his death, according to Atlantic CTV News.

Drake is now facing a charge of first-degree murder.

A GoFundMe was set up for the rapper’s family, raising $246,388 in a matter of weeks.

Rapper Eminem posted a touching tribute to him and posted it on social media.

“I just want to send my condolences out to the Pat Stay family and friends,” Eminem said in a video. “Bro, I know we never got a chance to meet, but I’ve been a huge fan of yours for years. The level that you rap to, it’s like the Pinnacle of battle rap. It doesn’t get any higher than the level that you rapped at.”

He continued, “We’re gonna miss you, bro. Hip-Hop is gonna miss you. We lost a legend.

This is his second shout-out after this death. His first one was on Twitter, saying, “hiphop lost one of the best battlers of all time … RIP @patstay .. KINGS NEVER DIE!!”

hiphop lost one of the best battlers of all time … RIP @patstay .. KINGS NEVER DIE‼️ — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) September 5, 2022

The Ultimate Rap League showed a tribute to Pat Stay during their recent Summer Madness 12 event, where six of his previous contestants battled on the stage (Hollow Da Don, Aye Verb, Shotgun Suge, Tay Roc, Danny Myers, and Calicoe) and three other elite opponents were in the building (DNA, John John Da Don, and Arsonal).

Countless tributes to the “Sucka Free Boss” were made by members of the culture.

Fellow Canadian Drake posted on Instagram, “RIP to the Sucka Free Boss. One of my fav rappers ever.”

Drake’s Tribute to Pat Stay

Royce Da 5’9” also paid his respects to “a GREAT man,” adding, “rest peacefully.”

Others in Hip-Hop include Alchemist, Remy Ma, NLE Choppa, King Crooked, and Ransom. Wrestlers The Iron Sheik and “Platinum” Max Caster paid homage alongside actor/comedians Andy Milonakis, Jay Pharoah, and many others.

People loved him because of not just his skill, but his sincere heart. Days before his passing he wrote, “Imagine if we treated all of our friends and loved ones as if we knew their days were numbered.”

While fans (celebrity and everyday joes) are mourning Stay’s passing, the homicide investigators are working to bring justice to his family/

To build their case, they are asking people who might have been at the club to send them any photos or videos from that night. If anyone has any evidence that could be helpful in sewing up this case, the HRP is asking them to call 902-490-5020.