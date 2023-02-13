Jo Jo From Jodeci Performs… Fans Have Concerns For Crooner’s Health

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

90s R&B Lovers still had a ball listening to their favorite songs at recent concert.

One of the lead singers from Jodeci, Jo Jo Hailey, has made public he’s been struggling with severe health challenges.

Jodeci performed at the Theater at MGM National Harbor over the weekend. During the performance of Stevie Wonder’s “Lately,” the crooner made a rare appearance with his brother, K-Ci.

Clips of the video have been circulated on social media, with the two singing their hit single, and K-Ci sharing with his brother, “You got this,” after telling fans to give some love to the 90s R&B staple.

One outlet suggested he had a stroke.

Dressed in all black, Jo Jo stood before the crowd with his handlers. One stood over him fanning him, as another helped support him standing.

Fans noticed something was wrong.

“Was on my Jodeci. S### last night Jojo was clearly not ready to perform. I won’t speculate. Prayers up to him,” one tweeted.

Was on my Jodeci. S### last night



Jojo was clearly not ready to perform. I won’t speculate. Prayers up to him pic.twitter.com/fK7hi0mc8G — SilkyDiamonds (@Silkydiamonds) February 12, 2023

“Pray for Jojo from Jodeci he’s going through it! Was clearly in a bad state last night,” another posted.

Pray for Jojo from Jodeci he’s going through it! Was clearly in a bad state last night. pic.twitter.com/2F6IULrP2X — SilkyDiamonds (@Silkydiamonds) February 12, 2023

It did not take away greatly from the experience. Nostalgia still reigned for many of the fans.

“Literally waited 27 years to see Jodeci in concert. When i tell y’all I’m the 5th member of Jodeci I’m not lying.. me & my pops was in the crowd like we were k-ci & jojo going word for word,” The Great Ghan D wrote.

One fan left a review on Bands in Town, writing, “Now anyone who truly knows me, knows I’ve been a Jodeci fan, since their first album…specifically “Gotta Love” the single; and they know that K-Ci was/is my fave because of his voice. Soooo, I went to the Jodeci Concert last night and had such an amazing time! K-Ci still got it, and didn’t miss a beat or a note (I wouldn’t have expected anything less 💁🏽‍♀️).”

“Mr. Dalvin had soooo much energy and it was truly awesome; he had enough hype in him for the entire audience. I really enjoyed K-Ci and Dalvin’s energy they had for the audience; they truly gave an awesome show,” the person continued.

In Estrelita’s review, she shared, “Jo-Jo wasn’t feeling well, but he was there and did attempt to give the fans what they came for…but health before wealth…we all need to take care of self, before worrying about minute things in life 😉💖💕 Nevertheless, I had a ball…”

We wish nothing but the best to Jo Jo hoping that he feels better and is getting optimal care.